Get $5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is here — upgrade and save big
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is here — upgrade and save big
Get up to $720 off at Samsung, plus 15% off Buds 4 series!

Yet another brilliant Amazon deal slashes a whopping $120 off the Pixel Watch 3 in a 45mm size

You clearly don't have a lot of time to take advantage of Amazon's latest and greatest 45mm Google Pixel Watch 3 offer (sans LTE).

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Google Wearables Pixel Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google Pixel Watch 3
The world's most stylish smartwatch? Perhaps not, but the Pixel Watch 3 is definitely not ugly either. | Image by PhoneArena

I don't know if March has recently become the international "Buy a Pixel Watch Month" or something, but whether or not you consider yourself a hardcore Google fan, now is clearly an exceptional time to get a new intelligent timepiece from the search giant (via Amazon).

That can be the newer and obviously better Pixel Watch 4, which the e-commerce giant is selling at an unprecedented $60 discount in GPS-only variants, or the older, slightly less impressive, and substantially cheaper Pixel Watch 3. Released in 2024 with an undeniably stylish design, high-quality AMOLED touchscreen, and reasonably powerful Snapdragon Wear 5100 processor on deck, the latter model normally costs $249.99 and $299.99 in 41 and 45mm case sizes, respectively (sans cellular connectivity).

Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm)

$120 off (40%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Champagne Gold Aluminum Case, Hazel Band
Buy at Amazon

Recommended For You


Those are already pretty competitive prices (that have been permanently marked down from the Pixel Watch 3's $349.99 and $399.99 launch tags a year and a half ago), but if you hurry, you can save up to an additional 120 bucks without jumping through any hoops.

That Amazon discount is only good for a large 45mm version with a glitzy Champagne Gold aluminum case and Hazel band (but no 4G LTE support), which probably means it's not going to last long. As far as I know (and I do tend to know this type of stuff), you're looking at a never-before-seen Amazon deal that adds to the similarly compelling 41mm offer I literally just told you about earlier this week, covering the needs and desires of bargain hunters with any size wrists.


At $120 off its $299.99 list price, the 45mm Pixel Watch 3 is not just way more affordable than the Pixel Watch 4 (in both sizes), also costing a lot less at the time of this writing compared to the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 7.

Now, I'm obviously not going to claim that a 2024-released product is the all-around best smartwatch money can buy in 2026, but its bang for your buck is quite hard to beat, as most of the key strengths and selling points highlighted in our original Pixel Watch 3 review are either still true and valid or more true and valid than ever before. I'm talking excellent all-day comfort, decent battery life, phenomenal screen quality, stellar long-term software support, and a vast set of health monitoring and fitness tracking tools. What's not to love here?

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15893 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

iPhone 18 Pro: 7 hot upgrades coming this fall
iPhone 18 Pro: 7 hot upgrades coming this fall
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
Nobody wants to buy the Razr Fold, and it's all Motorola's fault
Nobody wants to buy the Razr Fold, and it's all Motorola's fault
These foldable iPhone renders are probably from Apple itself
These foldable iPhone renders are probably from Apple itself
Google Photos gets a new toggle that helps you quickly choose between fast or intelligent search
Google Photos gets a new toggle that helps you quickly choose between fast or intelligent search
You might start questioning the flagship tag of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra once you open the app drawer
You might start questioning the flagship tag of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra once you open the app drawer

Latest News

Not a problem, but a chance: AT&T plans to knock it out of the park in areas where it lags behind
Not a problem, but a chance: AT&T plans to knock it out of the park in areas where it lags behind
Samsung could be planning a monster battery upgrade for the Galaxy S27 Ultra
Samsung could be planning a monster battery upgrade for the Galaxy S27 Ultra
Pre-orders are over, but Amazon is still bundling the Galaxy S26 Ultra with a neat $200 gift card
Pre-orders are over, but Amazon is still bundling the Galaxy S26 Ultra with a neat $200 gift card
A beast of a phone may be coming for the S27 Ultra and iPhone 18 Pro Max
A beast of a phone may be coming for the S27 Ultra and iPhone 18 Pro Max
Yet another brilliant Amazon deal slashes a whopping $120 off the Pixel Watch 3 in a 45mm size
Yet another brilliant Amazon deal slashes a whopping $120 off the Pixel Watch 3 in a 45mm size
Can you name the company that has a whopping 50% share of the U.S. foldable smartphone market?
Can you name the company that has a whopping 50% share of the U.S. foldable smartphone market?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless