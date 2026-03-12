Yet another brilliant Amazon deal slashes a whopping $120 off the Pixel Watch 3 in a 45mm size









Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) $120 off (40%) GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Champagne Gold Aluminum Case, Hazel Band





Those are already pretty competitive prices (that have been permanently marked down from the Pixel Watch 3 's $349.99 and $399.99 launch tags a year and a half ago), but if you hurry, you can save up to an additional 120 bucks without jumping through any hoops.





That Amazon discount is only good for a large 45mm version with a glitzy Champagne Gold aluminum case and Hazel band (but no 4G LTE support), which probably means it's not going to last long. As far as I know (and I do tend to know this type of stuff), you're looking at a never-before-seen Amazon deal that adds to the similarly compelling 41mm offer I literally just told you about earlier this week , covering the needs and desires of bargain hunters with any size wrists.













are either still true and valid or more true and valid than ever before. I'm talking excellent all-day comfort, decent battery life, phenomenal screen quality, stellar long-term software support, and a vast set of health monitoring and fitness tracking tools. What's not to love here? Now, I'm obviously not going to claim that a 2024-released product is the all-around best smartwatch money can buy in 2026, but its bang for your buck is quite hard to beat, as most of the key strengths and selling points highlighted in our original Pixel Watch 3 review are either still true and valid or more true and valid than ever before. I'm talking excellent all-day comfort, decent battery life, phenomenal screen quality, stellar long-term software support, and a vast set of health monitoring and fitness tracking tools. What's not to love here?

