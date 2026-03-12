Yet another brilliant Amazon deal slashes a whopping $120 off the Pixel Watch 3 in a 45mm size
You clearly don't have a lot of time to take advantage of Amazon's latest and greatest 45mm Google Pixel Watch 3 offer (sans LTE).
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The world's most stylish smartwatch? Perhaps not, but the Pixel Watch 3 is definitely not ugly either. | Image by PhoneArena
I don't know if March has recently become the international "Buy a Pixel Watch Month" or something, but whether or not you consider yourself a hardcore Google fan, now is clearly an exceptional time to get a new intelligent timepiece from the search giant (via Amazon).
That can be the newer and obviously better Pixel Watch 4, which the e-commerce giant is selling at an unprecedented $60 discount in GPS-only variants, or the older, slightly less impressive, and substantially cheaper Pixel Watch 3. Released in 2024 with an undeniably stylish design, high-quality AMOLED touchscreen, and reasonably powerful Snapdragon Wear 5100 processor on deck, the latter model normally costs $249.99 and $299.99 in 41 and 45mm case sizes, respectively (sans cellular connectivity).
Recommended For You
Those are already pretty competitive prices (that have been permanently marked down from the Pixel Watch 3's $349.99 and $399.99 launch tags a year and a half ago), but if you hurry, you can save up to an additional 120 bucks without jumping through any hoops.
That Amazon discount is only good for a large 45mm version with a glitzy Champagne Gold aluminum case and Hazel band (but no 4G LTE support), which probably means it's not going to last long. As far as I know (and I do tend to know this type of stuff), you're looking at a never-before-seen Amazon deal that adds to the similarly compelling 41mm offer I literally just told you about earlier this week, covering the needs and desires of bargain hunters with any size wrists.
Thanks to Google and the Wear OS platform, the Pixel Watch 3 comes packed with useful apps. | Image by PhoneArena
At $120 off its $299.99 list price, the 45mm Pixel Watch 3 is not just way more affordable than the Pixel Watch 4 (in both sizes), also costing a lot less at the time of this writing compared to the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 7.
Now, I'm obviously not going to claim that a 2024-released product is the all-around best smartwatch money can buy in 2026, but its bang for your buck is quite hard to beat, as most of the key strengths and selling points highlighted in our original Pixel Watch 3 review are either still true and valid or more true and valid than ever before. I'm talking excellent all-day comfort, decent battery life, phenomenal screen quality, stellar long-term software support, and a vast set of health monitoring and fitness tracking tools. What's not to love here?
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: