Foldable gem Motorola Razr+ (2024) is flying off the shelves with Amazon's latest discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
How does snagging one of the best foldable phones money can buy for a whopping $300 off sound to you? Like a bargain, no less!
At this very moment, Amazon is selling the flagship Motorola Razr+ (2024) at a sweet $300 discount, allowing you to score one for just under $700. That's quite the offer, considering this bad boy packs fast performance, takes beautiful photos, and will usually set you back about $1,000. Make sure to act quickly, though, as the discount was $420 just a few weeks ago, and there's no telling when it might drop again.
If we had to summarize who the Razr+ (2024) is perfect for, we would say that it's a top choice for people wanting a compact premium phone with insane firepower. Thanks to its clamshell design, it takes up less space in your pocket, while the high-end Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM ensure that it can handle anything you throw its way.
It has good battery life, too. Its 4,000 mAh power cell lasts over a day and a half on a single charge with regular use. And with the capable 50 MP main camera and 32 MP front-facing snapper, you'll be able to take gorgeous photos with vibrant colors.
Overall, the Motorola Razr+ (2024) offers a lot of value, and every chance to get it at a discounted price should not be missed. Therefore, don't dilly-dally and get yours for less now!
Of course, a high-end phone should also boast a beautiful display. That's why the best Motorola foldable comes with a stunning 6.9-inch inner screen with a 2640 x 1080 resolution, HDR support, and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. So, not only does the phone deliver awesome visuals, but you'll be able to watch videos without any issues, even on the sunniest days. To top it off, the display supports a high 165Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling.
