Motorola rolls out Moto G Stylus Android 11 update
The latest smartphone to receive the highly-anticipated update is the Moto G Stylus, a smartphone that was launched on the market at the beginning of last year. The changelog obtained by XDA Developers points out that the update includes the February security patch, which is a bit disappointing.
The build number of this Android 11 update is RPR31.Q1.56-9, but this piece of information isn't as important as it might sound. As long as you get a notification about an update and Android 11 is mentioned in the changelog, then you should be good to go.