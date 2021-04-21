Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Motorola Android Software updates

Motorola rolls out Moto G Stylus Android 11 update

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 21, 2021, 10:59 PM
Motorola rolls out Moto G Stylus Android 11 update
Motorola has been steadily providing customers with Android 11 updates regardless of what Moto smartphone they bought. As long as your Motorola smartphone is not too old, there's a big chance that it will be updated to Android 11.

The latest smartphone to receive the highly-anticipated update is the Moto G Stylus, a smartphone that was launched on the market at the beginning of last year. The changelog obtained by XDA Developers points out that the update includes the February security patch, which is a bit disappointing.

Apart from that, the US version of Moto G Stylus is getting all the good stuff typically added with Android 11, including the new Conversation tab and Chat Bubbles, as well as one-time permissions and other new privacy settings.

The build number of this Android 11 update is RPR31.Q1.56-9, but this piece of information isn't as important as it might sound. As long as you get a notification about an update and Android 11 is mentioned in the changelog, then you should be good to go.

Related phones

Moto G Stylus
Motorola Moto G Stylus View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.0

User Score:

7.5
$200 Motorola $333 eBay
  • Display 6.4 inches 2300 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

