Save $230 on the Edge (2024) or grab it with entertainment king Lenovo Tab Plus for free

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time we’ve seen this deal. The tech giant offered a similar promotion back in August. Still, we appreciate it every time it pops up on our radar, as it lets shoppers save a decent sum on a solid phone and score a proper tablet for entertainment as a freebie.Not to mention, you save more with this deal than with Motorola’s usual $250 instant discount on the phone and $100 trade-in markdown. Of course, if you don’t want a new tablet, you can always get the Edge (2024) on Amazon, where the phone is currently selling for $220 off.But we encourage you to think over both deals. While you’ll technically spend more if you pull the trigger on Motorola’s offer, you actually get two devices that you can use for separate things.For instance, with its Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the Edge (2024) is a reliable companion that can tackle most tasks with ease. However, while it boasts a gorgeous 6.6-inch P-OLED screen with a 2400 x 1080 resolution and HDR support, it can’t match the visual experience delivered by the larger 11.5-inch 2K display on the Lenovo Tab Plus.Likewise, it delivers pretty decent sound with its two speakers. However, your listening experience will be far better with the eight Hi-Fi stereo speakers tuned by JBL on the Lenovo Tab Plus.Of course, with a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, the tablet won’t blow you away with its performance. But hey, you’re getting it for free, so we believe not being a benchmark monster isn’t a big issue. Furthermore, it can still handle daily tasks like web browsing and video streaming without trouble, making it a great pick for entertainment — as long as you don’t try to run heavy games on it.Ultimately, Motorola’s deal is pretty unmissable if you’re after a speedy phone and an entertainment-oriented tablet. But even if you don’t want a tablet, you can still save big by taking advantage of Amazon’s offer on the Edge (2024). So make your choice and save big today!