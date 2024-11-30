As a deals expert, I know you can't do much better than the Motorola Edge (2024) with this awesome Black Friday price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Do you want a phone with a fast processor, a bright 6.6-inch P-OLED screen that can go up to a 144Hz refresh rate, and decent 256GB onboard storage? Yes? You probably think that such a phone costs a thousand bucks, but Black Friday and Motorola think otherwise.
The Motorola Edge (2024) is at its lowest price ever thanks to the biggest shopping event of the year. You can get one with $200 off its regular price, and we can't say what the end price is, because it's shamefully low. Click on the widget below to check it out yourself. This mid-range phone with some flagship specs sparkled here and there now costs pocket money.
The Motorola Edge (2024) is at its lowest price ever thanks to the biggest shopping event of the year. You can get one with $200 off its regular price, and we can't say what the end price is, because it's shamefully low. Click on the widget below to check it out yourself. This mid-range phone with some flagship specs sparkled here and there now costs pocket money.
This sweet new pre-holiday Amazon deal naturally comes with no special requirements and no strings attached, allowing you to activate the unlocked Edge (2024) on your US carrier of choice sans any restrictions. Unfortunately for fans of colorful mobile devices, the heavily marked-down Motorola handset is available in a single "Midnight Blue" hue... that looks a lot like a boring black shade at a first glance.
On the bright side, the vegan leather finish on the smartphone's back is certainly designed to catch some eyes and turn a few heads in the old office or classroom, and the same goes for the so-called "Endless Edge" screen with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution.
Granted, our Motorola Edge (2024) review a little while ago described this thing as a "safe and boring update" over previous incarnations of the same device, but that's probably an unfair characterization at this hefty new Black Friday discount.
The bang for buck is now pretty much unbeatable when you take all the aforementioned specs and features into consideration, as well as a more-than-respectable 8GB RAM count, a large 5,000mAh battery equipped with 68W charging capabilities, a decent combination of 50 and 13MP rear-facing cameras, and an impressive single 32MP selfie snapper.
Long-term software support remains the Achilles' heel of most Motorolas nowadays, but if you're focused more on the present than the future, there are very few reasons to snub Amazon's latest and greatest Edge (2024) promotion.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
22 Nov, 2024As a deals expert, I know you can't do much better than the Motorola Edge (2024) with this awesome Black Friday price
06 Nov, 2024The Motorola Edge (2024) remains a must-have at $200 off on Amazon
29 Oct, 2024The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is an absolute hit at $350 off via the official store
18 Oct, 2024At $350 off, the 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) outshines even the latest flagship phones
14 Oct, 2024The best Motorola Edge (2024) deal yet is back on and more accessible than ever before
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: