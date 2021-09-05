Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Lite Business Edition out now

Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Lite Business Edition out now1
Neither of the two phones is any different than their consumer counterparts, yet they probably cost more. The Business Edition of Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Lite have been listed on the company’s site, but they can’t be purchased individually.
It’s important to mention that the Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Lite Business Edition phones will receive two major Android OS updates and that their security patches will be rolled out within 90 days.
Apart from that, there’s not really anything else to add just that they also include every piece of security software that the consumer version pack inside like Lenovo’s ThinkShield for example.