Motorola Android

Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Lite Business Edition out now

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
1
Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Lite Business Edition out now
Motorola is trying to appeal to the business segment by adding two of the most recent Edge series smartphones to its enterprise portfolio. Both the Edge 20 and Edge 20 Lite are now available in Business Edition choice for those who want some extra security features.

Neither of the two phones is any different than their consumer counterparts, yet they probably cost more. The Business Edition of Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Lite have been listed on the company’s site, but they can’t be purchased individually.

Unlike the regular versions, these phones are Android Enterprise Recommended and features an always online mode called Zero-touch, which lets you log in remotely and control either of the two phones.

It’s important to mention that the Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Lite Business Edition phones will receive two major Android OS updates and that their security patches will be rolled out within 90 days.

Apart from that, there’s not really anything else to add just that they also include every piece of security software that the consumer version pack inside like Lenovo’s ThinkShield for example.

Related phones

Motorola Edge 20 specs
Motorola Edge 20 specs
Review
8.7
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 144Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Motorola Edge 20 Lite specs
Motorola Edge 20 Lite specs
Review
8.4
$525 Newegg $529 eBay
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware MediaTek Dimensity 720 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11

