The Motorola Razr 40 is £200 off on Amazon UK for Black Friday and is the go-to foldable for someone on a budget

Motorola Deals
A foldable phone will usually set you back a lot of cash; however, now is the time to get one. You see, since we are in the Black Friday season, the whole Internet is currently full of amazing Black Friday phone deals through which you can score massive savings. One such awesome deal is Amazon UK's offer on the Motorola Razr 40.

At the moment, Motorola's budget-friendly foldable is discounted by 25% at the retailer, allowing you to get one for a whopping £200 off its price if you are quick enough and take advantage of this deal now while it's still up for grabs.

Motorola Razr 40 8/256: Now £200 OFF on Amazon UK for Black Friday!

Get the 256GB version of the Motorola Razr 40 from Amazon UK and save £200. The phone has good performance, nice battery life, and is a real bang for your buck at its current price.
£200 off (25%)
£599 99
£799 99
Buy at Amazon


Powered by a solid Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 mid-range chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM, the Motorola Razr 40 delivers pretty decent performance. In addition to that, the phone sports 12 MP (wide) and 13 MP (ultrawide) cameras on the back and a 32 MP shooter for selfies. And although the pictures are definitely not of iPhone-level quality, they are pretty decent-looking.

A strong selling point of the Motorola Razr 40 is its battery life. This bad boy packs a 4,200mAh power cell, which can easily get you through the day without any pit stops for charging. Additionally, the phone packs 30W wired charging, capable of filling the tank to 70% in only 30 minutes and to 100% in about 50 minutes.

With its nice performance, impressive battery life, and foldable design, the Motorola Razr 40 is a phone worthy of your cash and love. Furthermore, Amazon UK's current £200 discount for Black Friday makes it an even bigger bang for your buck. Therefore, our advice is to stop wasting your time and just get a brand-new Motorola Razr 40 at a heavily reduced price through this deal today.
