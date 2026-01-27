Motorola's upcoming phone will solve your storage woes through bringing back a beloved feature
Storage would never be an issue in this Motorola phone.
Image Credit: Motorola
A retailer leak suggests that Motorola could launch a new entry-level smartphone called the Moto G17 in the very near future.
There's a possibility of two variants
In December 2024, Motorola released the Moto G15 and Moto G15 Power, both powered by a MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra processor. As you might have guessed, battery capacity was the main differentiator between the two. The non-Power variant featured a 5200 mAh battery, while the Power variant packed a huge 6000 mAh battery. Now, new leaks suggest that Motorola is all set to unveil the successors to these entry-range devices.
An FAQ page about the Moto G17 and G17 Power has reportedly been spotted on the Motorola website. One of the main highlights of the page is that, similar to their respective predecessors, both models will feature an external microSD card slot that supports up to 1 TB.
Yes, you read that right, a microSD slot in a smartphone in 2026. Like the 3.5 mm jack, microSD slots have also become very rare these days. A very limited number of recently released phones, like the CMF Phone 2 Pro or Moto G Stylus 5G, come with an external microSD card slot.
In addition to a dedicated FAQ page, the upcoming phones have also been listed on an Italian retail platform. According to the listing, one of the storage options available for both devices is 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The 2024 Moto G15 was available in 4GB RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB storage variants. So, there's a possibility that the Moto G17 and G17 Power 8GB RAM variant could be their highest storage configuration, while 4GB RAM options might also be available.
The listing further reveals the two color options for these phones: Alaskan Blue and Evening Blue. However, a third color option, which appears to be pink, for the upcoming devices, along with its renders, has also been spotted separately. Looking at the leaked renders, it honestly feels that Motorola has hit a plateau in smartphone designs. Most of its recently released phones look almost identical, and if you ask a non-tech guy, they might not be able to differentiate between two different models just by their looks.
Another separate report mentions that the Moto G17 recently appeared on the Brazilian National Telecommunications Database, revealing that it will feature a 5000 mAh battery and 20W wired charging. Both specifications are similar to those of its predecessor.
What's the reason you would consider buying an entry-level phone?
A new entry-level phone
Moto G17 render in pink color. | Image Credit - YTECHB
Flagship smartphones like the iPhone 17 or Galaxy S25 Ultra do offer big storage options like 512 GB, but the catch is that higher storage variants cost more than their respective base-storage counterparts. For instance, the 256 GB variant of the iPhone 17 costs $829, but if you want the 512 GB storage option, you would need to pay $1,029.
That's where entry-level devices like the Moto G17 could really prove helpful. I'm a two-smartphone guy where my main driver is the Pixel 10, and I also have the CMF Phone 2 Pro with a 512 GB microSD card installed to fulfill my storage needs. So, I think the upcoming Motorola G17 and G17 Power could not only turn out to be good entry-level smartphones but also end up being a solid option for users who want a secondary device just to meet their high storage needs, and that too at a very low cost.
That being said, a reliable leaker, Sudhanshu Ambhore, claims that the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant of the Moto G17 will cost €289. While direct conversion isn't the best way to determine exact pricing, it suggests the Moto G17 could cost $343 in the US. Only time will tell how accurate this pricing is and what features Motorola's upcoming entry-level phones will include.
