Motorola's new Moto G15 and G15 Power mid-rangers come with stylish designs and huge batteries





The Moto G15 and Moto G15 Power are set to become available in "select markets" across Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific soon with some unusually eye-catching designs and more than respectable spec sheets.

This is what the "standard" Moto G15 is all about





6.72-inch LCD screen with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution;

Octa-core MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme processor with HyperEngine Gaming Technology;

Android 15;

4 and 8GB memory options with RAM Boost technology;

128, 256, and 512GB storage configurations;

microSD card slot;

3.5mm headphone jack;

50MP primary rear-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture and Quad Pixel technology;

5MP ultra-wide-angle secondary rear-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture;

8MP single front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture;

5,200mAh battery;

18W charging support;

IP54 water-repellent design;

Corning Gorilla Glass 3;

Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos audio technology;

Vegan leather body;

165.67 x 75.98 x 8.17mm dimensions;

190 grams weight;

Gravity Grey, Iguana Green, and Sunrise Orange color options.

Okay, maybe that display is not very awe-inspiring (not even by ultra-low-cost standards), given that it relies on outdated 60Hz refresh rate technology rather than embracing a more modern 90 or even 120Hz standard.







But it's definitely... something to see a member of the Moto G1x line rock a vegan leather finish that was reserved for Motorola's most impressive (and expensive) handsets just a couple of years back. Another standout feature for what we expect to be a very affordable phone is that 5,200mAh battery rated at two whole days of endurance between charges, and speaking of, the 18W charging functionality is certainly not bad either.



What's perhaps most surprising about the Moto G15 is that its top-of-the-line variant will pack 8 gigs of RAM and accommodate a whopping 512 gigs of data internally, which is just one of the reasons why I'm personally sad that this model is unlikely to ever be released in the US. And no, that doesn't have anything to do with Motorola's possible regional ban, simply following the tradition of the company's product launch strategy stateside.

The Moto G15 Power is even more impressive





6.72-inch LCD screen with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution;

Octa-core MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme processor with HyperEngine Gaming Technology;

Android 15 ;

; 8GB RAM expandable up to 24GB with RAM Boost;

256GB internal storage space;

microSD support for up to 1TB expansion;

3.5mm headphone jack;

50MP primary rear-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture and Quad Pixel support;

5MP ultra-wide-angle secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture;

8MP selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture;

6,000mAh battery;

30W charging capabilities;

IP54 water-repellent design;

Corning Gorilla Glass 3;

Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos;

Vegan leather body;

165.67 x 75.98 x 8.8mm dimensions;

203 grams weight;

Gravity Grey and Iguana Green colors.



If you ever wondered how much weight and depth a simple battery capacity upgrade would add to a mid-range smartphone, Motorola has an answer for you today, and as it turns out, it's not a lot.









Yes, the Moto G15 Power is essentially the same exact device as the "regular" Moto G15, merely weighing 13 grams more and adding 0.63mm to the overall product thickness to house a larger battery (by 800mAh) capable of going 58 hours without hugging a wall.



That's not a massive-sounding upgrade over the aforementioned two-day battery endurance rating of the non-Power G15 variant, but it will certainly be enough to seal the deal for many cash-strapped road warriors... as long as the price point remains low. Oh, and the top charging speed is also improved as a final deal sweetener.

With little to no fanfare, Motorola has taken the wraps off a grand total of four new undoubtedly affordable smartphones, and although their specific price points and release dates are still unknown, the company's officially disclosed information should be enough to make you super-excited about at least two of these models.