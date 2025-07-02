Don't miss this moment to get Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds at huge discount

Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!

Prime Day is just around the corner, and we're expecting some pretty generous headphones offers. However, if you're looking to score a great deal on high-end earbuds right now, you should definitely check out Amazon's promo on the top-of-the-line Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4.

The e-commerce giant is offering a generous 26% discount on these puppies, letting you grab a pair for just under $260. This means you'll score sweet savings of $90 if you don't wait and take advantage of this deal now while it's still available.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4: Save $90!

$90 off (26%)
The premium Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds are now available for just under $260, letting you save $90. They deliver exceptional sound, advanced ANC, and up to 30 hours of playback, making them a true bargain. Don't miss out—grab a pair while the deal lasts!
Buy at Amazon


Sennheiser is one of the top manufacturers in the audio segment, so it's no surprise that its flagship earbuds offer premium sound with strong bass. Of course, since everyone has their own taste, you can tailor the audio to fit yours via the five-band EQ in the companion Sennheiser Smart Control app.

Along with impressive audio, you'll also enjoy effective active noise cancellation, which handles low-frequency noise like airplane hum remarkably well, making these earbuds a great choice for frequent flyers. That said, they're not as capable at blocking higher-pitched sounds. So while the ANC is solid overall, it doesn't quite match what you get on high-end options like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds.

On the other hand, Sennheiser's answer to the QuietComfort Ultra earbuds offers excellent battery life, delivering up to 30 hours of listening time with the case. They also support fast charging, with just an 8-minute charge giving you up to an hour of playback.

So, yeah! The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds are worth every penny, especially at their current price on Amazon. So if you're in the market for new high-end earbuds and these fit the bill, don't miss out. Tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and save on a pair today!

