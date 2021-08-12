Microsoft’s Outlook for Android and iOS will no longer sync with Facebook calendar

Microsoft’s Outlook for Android and iOS will no longer sync with Facebook calendar0
The Redmond giant put up a post to inform Outlook users on Android and iOS that beginning September 13, the app will no longer sync calendars from the three services mentioned above. No explanation has been given, but Microsoft promised to give users a 2-week reminder within the app, if they are currently syncing any of these calendars in Outlook.
Microsoft hasn’t said whether or not the calendar sync functionality for these three services will ever return and didn’t offer any alternative solution. If you’re currently syncing Outlook calendar with any of these three services, you’ll be getting a reminder soon if you keep using the feature.