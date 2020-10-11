Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View
Android Microsoft Apps

Outlook for Android update brings Google and Samsung calendar support

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Oct 11, 2020, 4:52 PM
Outlook for Android update brings Google and Samsung calendar support
Outlook has just gained a nifty feature on Android that lets calendar users sync events. You can already do a lot of things with the mobile version of Outlook, but the latest update brings even more functionality to the app.

Microsoft revealed that Outlook for Android finally supports Google and Samsung calendar syncing. Not only that but once you create an event in Outlook, you'll be able to sync it with Google Calendar and Samsung Calendar.

Moreover, events created in Google Calendar and Samsung Calendar can be synced with Outlook for Android. You'll be able to view and edit events from Outlook for Android, as well as those made in Samsung Calendar and Google Calendar.

Things might indeed become pretty hectic if you're using both calendar apps and sync them with Outlook for Android, but at least you can view and edit them in one place. Make sure to download the latest version of Outlook for Android via the Google Play Store to start syncing your calendar events.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
iPhone SE 2020: Long-Term Review
Popular stories
Newest AirPods Studio leak hints at $599 price, no announcement Tuesday
Popular stories
Check out the OnePlus 8T 5G in Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver
Popular stories
Huge leak clarifies Apple's iPhone 12 5G release schedule and pricing plans

Popular stories

Popular stories
Survey reveals strong interest in iPhone 12 from Android users but not because of the phone itself
Popular stories
Some 5G iPhone 12 buyers might need to switch to T-Mobile
Popular stories
T-Mobile pulls off a 5G record with its LG Velvet, the Snapdragon-less mystery
Popular stories
Best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE cases
Popular stories
App Store grossed nearly twice as much as the Google Play Store during Q3
Popular stories
New midrange Samsung Exynos chip topples Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless