Meta is making smart glasses with two displays next

Before its true AR smart glasses come out in 2027, Meta is apparently working on another non-AR pair of smart glasses that will have two displays.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Wearables Display AR-VR
Meta Ray-Ban Gen 2 smart glasses
At the Meta Connect event this month, CEO Mark Zuckerberg showed off the Meta Ray-Ban Display: the company’s newest smart glasses, this time with a display. These glasses aren’t true AR (Augmented Reality) — Meta is hard at work on that — but the company reportedly has one more surprise for us before proper AR glasses.

In his newsletter Power On, industry insider Mark Gurman shared his thoughts on the Ray-Ban Display, saying that this was the first time that he saw the potential of these devices. Gurman also revealed that he had been told that Meta is working on another pair of smart glasses, this time with two displays.

Funnily enough, these new glasses won’t be AR either, but they’ll come out the same year that Meta plans to launch the consumer version of the Orion AR smart glasses.

Are you excited for AR smart glasses?

Vote View Result


That might seem a bit odd, but the company is probably aware that the AR smart glasses will cost a small fortune. Even the Ray-Ban Display, which are selling for $799, are actually costing Meta money. After a decade of bleeding cash into its XR division — Reality Labs — the company is still taking financial losses to cement itself as the top dog of the future of computing.

Meta likely wants to offer a cheaper, non-AR alternative to the AR glasses in 2027. This way, the company can still get consumers to give smart glasses a go, and potentially secure them as a long-term customer if they like what they see.



The Ray-Ban Display currently project a screen to one side of your vision. A dual-display model would likely improve on this by projecting two screens on each side, maybe allowing you to multitask with two or more apps open at the same time.

Of course, what every XR (Extended Reality) enthusiast is really looking forward to are the aforementioned AR glasses coming out in 2027. Those will show consumers whether this vision of the future of computing has any legs to stand on.

Until then, however, the Meta Ray-Ban Display are a great alternative to practice with.

Meta is making smart glasses with two displays next

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Despite U.S. restrictions, Huawei still has big AI plans

by Alan Friedman • 3

Galaxy S26 release date: when are the new phones coming?

by Iskra Petrova • 1

I know exactly how this Verizon customer feels after the carrier screwed up his iPhone 17 Pro order

by Alan Friedman • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Apple patiently waited the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to succeed, so it can crush it with the foldable iPhone
Apple patiently waited the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to succeed, so it can crush it with the foldable iPhone
Comcast is doing for its customers what T-Mobile and Verizon are increasingly reluctant to do
Comcast is doing for its customers what T-Mobile and Verizon are increasingly reluctant to do
Walmart sweetens the deal on the JBL Boombox 3, making it an even better bargain
Walmart sweetens the deal on the JBL Boombox 3, making it an even better bargain
Amazon slashes $194 off the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9
Amazon slashes $194 off the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9
Galaxy S24 Ultra shines at a solid discount once again, this time at Walmart
Galaxy S24 Ultra shines at a solid discount once again, this time at Walmart
Galaxy S26 release date: when are the new phones coming?
Galaxy S26 release date: when are the new phones coming?

Latest News

7 must-know OnePlus 15 rumors: the good, the bad and the great
7 must-know OnePlus 15 rumors: the good, the bad and the great
The Razr+ (2025) is once again a hot pick at $150 off on Amazon
The Razr+ (2025) is once again a hot pick at $150 off on Amazon
U.S. mobile customers won't miss Boost's soon to be dismantled 5G network
U.S. mobile customers won't miss Boost's soon to be dismantled 5G network
Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro get a first mention in a software leak
Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro get a first mention in a software leak
First images of the One UI 8.5 in action show some of the major changes Samsung is planning
First images of the One UI 8.5 in action show some of the major changes Samsung is planning
The iPhone 17 is selling so well that Apple is now raising its production
The iPhone 17 is selling so well that Apple is now raising its production
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless