Meta is making smart glasses with two displays next
Before its true AR smart glasses come out in 2027, Meta is apparently working on another non-AR pair of smart glasses that will have two displays.
At the Meta Connect event this month, CEO Mark Zuckerberg showed off the Meta Ray-Ban Display: the company’s newest smart glasses, this time with a display. These glasses aren’t true AR (Augmented Reality) — Meta is hard at work on that — but the company reportedly has one more surprise for us before proper AR glasses.
Funnily enough, these new glasses won’t be AR either, but they’ll come out the same year that Meta plans to launch the consumer version of the Orion AR smart glasses.
That might seem a bit odd, but the company is probably aware that the AR smart glasses will cost a small fortune. Even the Ray-Ban Display, which are selling for $799, are actually costing Meta money. After a decade of bleeding cash into its XR division — Reality Labs — the company is still taking financial losses to cement itself as the top dog of the future of computing.
Meta likely wants to offer a cheaper, non-AR alternative to the AR glasses in 2027. This way, the company can still get consumers to give smart glasses a go, and potentially secure them as a long-term customer if they like what they see.
The Ray-Ban Display currently project a screen to one side of your vision. A dual-display model would likely improve on this by projecting two screens on each side, maybe allowing you to multitask with two or more apps open at the same time.
Of course, what every XR (Extended Reality) enthusiast is really looking forward to are the aforementioned AR glasses coming out in 2027. Those will show consumers whether this vision of the future of computing has any legs to stand on.
Until then, however, the Meta Ray-Ban Display are a great alternative to practice with.
In his newsletter Power On, industry insider Mark Gurman shared his thoughts on the Ray-Ban Display, saying that this was the first time that he saw the potential of these devices. Gurman also revealed that he had been told that Meta is working on another pair of smart glasses, this time with two displays.
