The well-rounded Lenovo Tab Plus just dropped under $200 at Amazon
Now's your chance to grab this well-rounded Lenovo tablet at a much lower price.
Android tablet with speakers that can rival some of the best models is once again sporting a solid discount.If you recall, Amazon slashed the Lenovo Tab Plus to under $200 during Prime Big Deal Days. Well, the event ended nearly two weeks ago, but this budget
Right now, the 8/128GB model is going for 19% off its ~$250 asking price. That knocks it to about $200. And sure, it was slightly cheaper during the event, but this sale is still more than worth checking out if you missed out this October 7-8.
The built-in kickstand is particularly convenient. Paired with the tablet's impressive eight-speaker system, it's a great choice for casual entertainment.
Display quality and performance are good enough for a tablet of this range, but where the Tab Plus really shines is in the audio department. With eight JBL speakers and Dolby Atmos support (plus an equalizer!), it can get impressively loud and powerful. Frankly, that's quite impressive for a sub-$300 tablet.
When you think about it, the Lenovo Tab Plus delivers quite a lot for its current asking price. It might not be the best Android tablet out there, but it's still a solid choice for everyday use. Get yours and save 19% with Amazon's latest promo.
We've tested this Lenovo slate — check out our Lenovo Tab Plus review for details — and found it a very well-rounded option. It has an 11.5-inch 2K display. While it doesn't feature an OLED panel, you get reasonably sharp visuals. Plus, with a 90Hz refresh rate, scrolling is much smoother than on the Google Pixel Tablet.
Performance isn't half bad, too. With a MediaTek Helio G99 chip under the hood, the device handles daily tasks quite well. You can even play some games; just don't expect to run them at the highest settings. And with the productivity-ready PC mode, you can open multiple apps at once, resize them, and you know — almost feel like you're using a real laptop.
