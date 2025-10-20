The well-rounded Lenovo Tab Plus just dropped under $200 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

If you recall, Amazon slashed the Lenovo Tab Plus to under $200 during Prime Big Deal Days. Well, the event ended nearly two weeks ago, but this budget Android tablet with speakers that can rival some of the best models is once again sporting a solid discount.

The Lenovo Tab Plus is 19% off at Amazon

$47 off (19%)
Right now, Amazon offers the well-rounded Lenovo Tab Plus with a sweet 19% discount, making it an even easier choice for casual entertainment. The tablet ships with an included folio case at no extra cost. Don't miss out.
Buy at Amazon

Right now, the 8/128GB model is going for 19% off its ~$250 asking price. That knocks it to about $200. And sure, it was slightly cheaper during the event, but this sale is still more than worth checking out if you missed out this October 7-8.

We've tested this Lenovo slate — check out our Lenovo Tab Plus review for details — and found it a very well-rounded option. It has an 11.5-inch 2K display. While it doesn't feature an OLED panel, you get reasonably sharp visuals. Plus, with a 90Hz refresh rate, scrolling is much smoother than on the Google Pixel Tablet.

The built-in kickstand is particularly convenient. Paired with the tablet's impressive eight-speaker system, it's a great choice for casual entertainment.

Performance isn't half bad, too. With a MediaTek Helio G99 chip under the hood, the device handles daily tasks quite well. You can even play some games; just don't expect to run them at the highest settings. And with the productivity-ready PC mode, you can open multiple apps at once, resize them, and you know — almost feel like you're using a real laptop.

Display quality and performance are good enough for a tablet of this range, but where the Tab Plus really shines is in the audio department. With eight JBL speakers and Dolby Atmos support (plus an equalizer!), it can get impressively loud and powerful. Frankly, that's quite impressive for a sub-$300 tablet.

When you think about it, the Lenovo Tab Plus delivers quite a lot for its current asking price. It might not be the best Android tablet out there, but it's still a solid choice for everyday use. Get yours and save 19% with Amazon's latest promo.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
