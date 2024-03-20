Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!
Lenovo's classy Tab P11 Gen 2 mid-ranger springs into the limelight with killer new deals

Deals
Lenovo's classy Tab P11 Gen 2 mid-ranger springs into the limelight with killer new deals
If you've been following Amazon's Big Spring festivities over the last few hours (either on our website or at the e-commerce giant itself), you may have noticed that there are a lot of interesting tablet deals to choose from. But if you still haven't decided if the discounted Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, Tab S9 Plus, Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen), or Google Pixel Tablet are right for you, we have another affordable Android device for you to take into consideration.

The Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) is not all that different from the company's third-gen M10 Plus, but it is slightly larger and more powerful, which obviously means it's also more expensive. As part of the aforementioned Big Spring sale, you can get a 128GB storage configuration for 15 percent below a very weird-looking $234.82 "typical" price.

Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2)

11.5-Inch IPS Touchscreen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 7,700mAh Battery, 20W Charging Capabilities, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, MicroSD Card Slot, Four Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, Storm Grey Color
$70 off (26%)
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2)

11.5-Inch IPS Touchscreen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 7,700mAh Battery, 20W Charging Capabilities, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, MicroSD Card Slot, Four Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, Storm Grey Color, Lenovo Precision Pen 2 Included
$90 off (31%)
$199 99
$289 99
Buy at Lenovo

Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2)

11.5-Inch IPS Touchscreen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 7,700mAh Battery, 20W Charging Capabilities, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, MicroSD Card Slot, Four Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, Storm Grey Color, Lenovo Keyboard Included
$65 off (19%)
$274 99
$339 99
Buy at Lenovo

That doesn't sound like a life-altering discount, we know, but the 11.5-inch slate actually costs $269.99 on its manufacturer's official US website, and compared to that, you're looking at saving a solid 70 bucks on Amazon today. As far as we can tell, the second-gen Lenovo Tab P11 has never been available at a lower price than right now in this particular variant, which also packs 4GB RAM while including no optional accessories.

That's definitely an offer you won't be able to refuse with ease... unless you think you need a stylus more than you need 128 gigs of internal storage space. In that case, Lenovo will make you an irresistible offer, charging $199.99 instead of $289.99 for a 64GB device with a Precision Pen 2 bundled in.

Last but not least, you can always opt for a 128GB Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) unit and a productivity-enhancing keyboard at a total cost of $274.99 after a decent $65 markdown. 

Of course, the mid-range tablet comes with the same respectable octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 processor across the board, as well as a sharp 2K IPS touchscreen, premium aluminum design with an eye-catching dual-tone finish, reasonably large 7,700mAh battery squeezed into a remarkably light body, and super-powerful quad speaker system supporting Dolby Atmos technology. That's a bang-for-buck champion if we've ever seen one, and in many ways, it can successfully replace your traditional laptop and satisfy your mobile entertainment and productivity needs.

Loading Comments...

