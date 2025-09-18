Frugal buyers just can’t resist getting the Lenovo Tab M11 with $100 off

The tablet is perfect for entertainment and is a must-have at its current price at the official Lenovo store.

A Lenovo Tab M11 on a white background.
As we already reported, the powerful Galaxy Tab S10+ has received a generous $131 discount on Amazon, making it a top choice for shoppers who want a capable device with a gorgeous display at a lower price. This is undoubtedly an unmissable deal that will urge you to capitalize on it while you can.

That being said, if you’re looking for a more affordable option and need a tablet just to browse your socials and watch videos, we believe Lenovo’s deal on the Tab M11 may be more up your alley.

Right now, the official store lets you save $100 on the 128GB version of this budget-friendly slate, snagging one for just $139.99. That’s a pretty solid offer, so it’s no wonder Lenovo has already sold more than 100 units. There’s no visible timer, though, so we advise you to pull the trigger on this promo as soon as possible.

Sure, the Lenovo Tab M11 isn’t among the best tablets on the market, so you may be on the fence about whether to get one. However, we believe it’s still a solid purchase, as long as it’s selling at a discounted price, and you need a device for day-to-day tasks rather than for running demanding apps and games.

After all, its MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and 4GB of RAM are enough for streaming YouTube videos and browsing the web, but you may experience stutters when performing more demanding tasks.

On the flip side, since this is a device made mainly for entertainment, it boasts an 11-inch display with a 1920 x1200 resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio, allowing it to deliver a pleasant viewing experience without breaking the bank. Meanwhile, its four speakers with Dolby Atmos support let you enjoy superb sound as well.

On the software side, it ships with Android 13 and can be updated all the way to Android 15. While it won’t receive major OS upgrades beyond that, it should still get security patches until 2028.

So, yeah! The Lenovo Tab M11 offers quite the value at only $139.99. If it fits the bill for you, don’t hesitate — get one now!

Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021.
