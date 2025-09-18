Powerhouse Galaxy Tab S10+ gets generous $131 price cut

The offer is available on Amazon and makes the tablet a no-brainer.

While the Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB of storage is an absolute bargain on Amazon right now, those who want a tablet with a larger display will likely pass on it and go straight for the 256GB Galaxy Tab S10+ with this offer.

Galaxy Tab S10+ 256GB: Save $181 on Amazon!

$131 off (13%)
Amazon is offering a sweet $131 discount on the 256GB version of the Galaxy Tab S10+, allowing you to grab one for just south of $870. That's a bargain price for all the value it delivers. We don't know how long the deal will last, so we encourage you to act quickly and snag one as soon as possible.
Buy at Amazon


After all, scoring one of the best tablets on the market for $131 off is a deal you don’t want to miss. Thanks to this discount, you can snag a beast of a tablet for just under $870—not bad considering it usually goes for about $1,000

It’s important to note, though, that the promo only applies to the model in Platinum Silver. That said, we still urge you to act quickly and save while the deal lasts, as the tablet offers a lot of value at its current price. Plus, you can always get a fancy case if the color isn’t your cup of tea.

Boasting a vibrant 12.4-inch AMOLED display, our friend here delivers stunning visuals. Its 2800 x 1752 resolution, HDR support, and 16:10 aspect ratio make it perfect for work, playing games, or just binge-watching a whole season of your favorite TV series while mellowing out on your couch. Not to mention, it features its own S Pen in the box, enabling you to use it for taking notes or drawing.

Since it’s a high-end tablet, it also delivers incredible performance, courtesy of its MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ and 12GB of RAM. So, whether you need it to tackle an Excel spreadsheet, a resource-intensive app, or a heavy game, it’s got your back in every scenario.

When we factor everything in, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is indeed worth every penny. So, what are you waiting for? Go grab one at a bargain price today!

