The MacBook Neo is made for students that need a basic laptop to do their homework. It’s the computer you buy for your parents or grandparents to replace their ancient laptop that barely works. It’s the simple second laptop for professionals that work in a corporate environment and don’t want to use their company-issued computer for personal stuff.For those people, the MacBook Neo is more than fast enough. Despite not being the latest mobile chip, the A18 Pro has a performance that’s similar to the M1 chipset, which also started with 8 GB RAM. For Windows users, that amount of RAM would be a pure nightmare, but on macOS it is more than enough for surprisingly many things.I know that because I’m still rocking a 2020 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage. In my usual workday, I have Pages, Slack, WhatsApp, Spotify, and Arc with multiple tabs running simultaneously without any hiccups. I don’t experience any issues doing simple edits in Photoshop, and my only complaint is that after 5 years my battery doesn’t last as long as before.That doesn’t mean the MacBook Neo doesn’t come with some weird compromises, but those are not related to its specs. I’d pick the lack of a backlit keyboard or the trackpad without any of the Force Touch features I love dearly as disappointing omissions, not the specs.Surely, there are $599 Windows laptops that are larger and probably have better specs than the MacBook Neo, but they certainly don’t feel and look as good. There are also Windows laptops that look and feel the same or even better, but they’re more expensive. And that’s the key to the MacBook Neo’s inevitable success.If you’re someone who cares about the amount of RAM or whether there’s a USB 3 or Thunderbolt port in your laptop, you probably shouldn’t buy Apple’s new budget device. For anyone else, that’s very likely the perfect laptop. If someone tries to convince you something else, don’t believe them because they’re wrong.