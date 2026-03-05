This leaked Oppo foldable might join a select group of heavyweight champions
Not many foldables pack a 6,000mAh battery — but this one might!
Oppo Find N5 for reference. | Image by PhoneArena
Think you have to wait for the official Oppo Find N6 launch to see what’s coming? Think again. A massive new leak just revealed everything about the upcoming foldable, leaving only the release date and possible global launch timeline unknown.
On March 5, Gizmochina shared an important update for foldable phone enthusiasts. The reputable outlet has come across a supposedly leaked presentation of the upcoming Find N6 posted on Weibo.
According to the image shown above (which indeed looks like a snapshot from a presentation), the device might feature a 6.62-inch outer LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz maximum refresh rate.
The main panel is expected to be significantly larger, rumored to measure 8.12 inches. Like the cover screen, it could be LTPO OLED, with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.
When it comes to the camera, the upcoming foldable flagship could feature three sensors: 200MP main, 50MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP telephoto. Supposedly, the main camera might utilize a Hasselblad lens.
If we assume the possible presentation image is correct, we can also expect the Oppo Find N6 to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Built on a 3nm process, the chip could feature two performance cores clocked at 4.6GHz and five efficiency cores at 3.62GHz.
As indicated by the snapshot, the foldable phone could ship with ColorOS 16 out of the box, which is based on Android 16. This OS heavily resembles both Apple's iOS and Android, focusing heavily on AI enhancements.
A major highlight from this leak is the foldable phone's dimensions. Supposedly, the Find N6 could be just 8.93mm folded. While this may not sound extremely thin, when unfolded, the phone might be just 4.21mm.
This is actually a bit thicker than the Galaxy Z Fold 7. So, why does it matter? Because Oppo has supposedly managed to include a huge 6,000mAh battery while keeping the profile nearly the same as Samsung's premium foldable. What's more, the device might support 80W super-fast charging, as well as 50W wireless. That's a total gamechanger.
In contrast, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has a 4,400mAh battery capacity and charging speeds of just 25W. So, while it's not technically slimmer than Samsung's foldable, the Oppo Find N6 might actually be quite slim when you consider the hefty battery.
Ever since I first read that OnePlus has once again paused the Open 2 development, a curious thought emerged: could the Oppo Find N6 be the reason why?
Oppo Find N6 leaks in full before launch
The Weibo post has mysteriously disappeared, suggesting that it either revealed too much about the device ahead of launch or wasn’t legitimate to begin with. But we still have a complete breakdown of the supposed specs of the upcoming device's specs, thanks to Gizmochina.
Rumored leaked presentation of the Oppo Find N6 | Image by Gizmochina (source Weibo
Oppo Find N6 display and camera
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 power!
When it comes to storage configurations, the device could be available in the following variants:
- 12GB RAM, 256GB storage
- 16GB RAM, 512GB storage
- 16GB RAM, 1TB storage
Big battery, slim profile
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is super-thin, but it doesn't have such a big battery... | Image by PhoneArena
Oppo Find N6 specs summarized (based on rumor):
- Display: 6.62-inch cover screen, LTPO OLED, maximum brightness of 3,600 nits; 8.12-inch primary panel, LTPO OLED, maximum brightness of 2,600 nits
- Camera: 200MP main (Hasselblad), 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto
- Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
- OS version: ColorOS 16
- Battery: 6,000mAh; 80W wired, 50W wireless charging
How likely is the Oppo Find N6 to arrive on the global scene?
We've already got some leaks suggesting the Find N6 could launch in select global markets outside China, but I'm definitely hoping for a truly wide release. After all, with the iPhone Fold rumored to arrive this year, Oppo has to face tough competition, and I doubt a restricted availability strategy will do the brand any favors.
