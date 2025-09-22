Now 44% off, the JBL Endurance Race TWS are a top workout companion

Now available for 44% off, the JBL Endurance Race TWS are a must-grab for anyone craving budget workout earbuds with high water and dust resistance.

A few days ago, we shared a Prime-exclusive deal on the JBL Tour Pro 2. Now, there’s another stunning offer on JBL wireless earbuds at Amazon — 44% off the Endurance Race TWS. That knocks the budget workout buds to just under $50.

While these are far less premium than the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2, they nail all the basics, giving you bass-heavy sound to keep you pumped up during workouts. Plus, with a solid IP67 rating, they won’t get damaged even in heavy sweat or rain.

Another highlight here is the Smart Ambient Aware and TalkThru modes. Those keep you in tune with your surroundings while enjoying your favorite jams and let you have conversations without removing your buds. Don’t expect them to actively cancel outside noises, though, as they don’t feature active noise cancellation. Still, if you get a good fit, they should deliver adequate passive isolation, making your music truly pop.

What else do you get here? These affordable earbuds for workouts provide access to your voice assistant (including Alexa) with a simple tap, so you can get quick answers, check the weather, and more without having to take out your phone.

When it comes to battery life, the Endurance Race TWS don’t disappoint one bit. You can get up to 30 hours of use per charge with the charging case, and each earbud gives you up to 10 hours of music. Plus, you get quick charging support — in a quick 10-minute charge, you receive a full hour of your favorite tunes.

Overall, while these earbuds don’t offer heart rate monitoring or any other special features, they’re a perfectly adequate choice for users on a tight budget. With their comfortable design, impressive water and dust resistance, and decent sound, these are one of the best sub-$100 workout earbuds. The best part? You can now get them for 44% off at Amazon.

