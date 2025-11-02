JBL Boombox 3 price drops at Walmart, letting you rock the whole block for much less than usual
The speaker delivers loud sound and is a top choice for mid- to large-sized gatherings. Don’t miss out!
JBL Boombox 3 is one of the loudest Bluetooth speakers you can currently get, and sadly, it’s also one of the more expensive ones, with a regular price of about $500. Yep! It’s one pretty expensive big fella!
Fortunately, it’s also among the speakers that Walmart favors, as you can often find it at a hefty discount there. In fact, it’s selling for much less than usual even now, at this very moment—well, at least at the time of writing.
You can currently snatch the model in Squad color for just $362.25, which is a whole $138 off its usual cost. Just hurry up and act fast, as the speaker was discounted by $149 a few weeks back, and you never know when the price could go up again.
As for the speaker, well, it’s among the best Bluetooth speakers out there, and we strongly believe it’s worth every penny. It’s a no-brainer for shoppers who often host mid- to large-sized gatherings or just want a speaker with enough power to rock a whole block with top-quality sound. It also supports the JBL Portable app, which has its own EQ, allowing you to tailor the sound to your taste. So not only will you enjoy loud audio, but also an experience fully tailored to your preferences.
When we factor in a battery life that delivers up to 24 hours of listening, we think it becomes clear as day why the JBL Boombox 3 is unmissable even at its current price. So, don’t hesitate! If you think it ticks all the right boxes for you, act fast and save now!
If that’s not enough, you can even pair this bad boy with compatible JBL speakers via PartyBoost to, well, boost the party with an even louder sound. And since you’ll probably want to be able to bring your speaker anywhere with peace of mind that it’ll survive the elements, it boasts a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating. This means it’s dust-tight and can even survive submersion of up to three feet for about 30 minutes.
