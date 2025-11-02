Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
US-only | Use code PARENA15 for a 15% discount!

JBL Boombox 3 price drops at Walmart, letting you rock the whole block for much less than usual

The speaker delivers loud sound and is a top choice for mid- to large-sized gatherings. Don’t miss out!

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A woman carrying a JBL Boombox 3.
JBL Boombox 3 is one of the loudest Bluetooth speakers you can currently get, and sadly, it’s also one of the more expensive ones, with a regular price of about $500. Yep! It’s one pretty expensive big fella!

Fortunately, it’s also among the speakers that Walmart favors, as you can often find it at a hefty discount there. In fact, it’s selling for much less than usual even now, at this very moment—well, at least at the time of writing.

JBL Boombox 3 in Squad: Now $138 OFF at Walmart!

$362 25
$499 95
$138 off (28%)
You can currently snag the loud JBL Boombox 3 in Squad color for a whopping $138 off its price. This means, you can upgrade your gatherings for just $362.25, instead of spending a whole $500. We don't know how ling this deal will last, so we encourage you to act fast and save now while you can!
Buy at Walmart


You can currently snatch the model in Squad color for just $362.25, which is a whole $138 off its usual cost. Just hurry up and act fast, as the speaker was discounted by $149 a few weeks back, and you never know when the price could go up again.

As for the speaker, well, it’s among the best Bluetooth speakers out there, and we strongly believe it’s worth every penny. It’s a no-brainer for shoppers who often host mid- to large-sized gatherings or just want a speaker with enough power to rock a whole block with top-quality sound. It also supports the JBL Portable app, which has its own EQ, allowing you to tailor the sound to your taste. So not only will you enjoy loud audio, but also an experience fully tailored to your preferences.

If that’s not enough, you can even pair this bad boy with compatible JBL speakers via PartyBoost to, well, boost the party with an even louder sound. And since you’ll probably want to be able to bring your speaker anywhere with peace of mind that it’ll survive the elements, it boasts a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating. This means it’s dust-tight and can even survive submersion of up to three feet for about 30 minutes.

When we factor in a battery life that delivers up to 24 hours of listening, we think it becomes clear as day why the JBL Boombox 3 is unmissable even at its current price. So, don’t hesitate! If you think it ticks all the right boxes for you, act fast and save now!
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 10

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile closes another door, creating a hurdle for customers
T-Mobile closes another door, creating a hurdle for customers
AT&T’s new offer just proved loyalty can go both ways
AT&T’s new offer just proved loyalty can go both ways
Verizon vs Visible: plan prices, phones, and network coverage
Verizon vs Visible: plan prices, phones, and network coverage
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Samsung has finally cracked the foldable code, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will blow your mind
Samsung has finally cracked the foldable code, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will blow your mind
Amazon slashes $370 off the 1TB iPad Air M3 before Black Friday
Amazon slashes $370 off the 1TB iPad Air M3 before Black Friday

Latest News

Subscribers to T-Mobile and other carriers have been receiving this call in recent weeks
Subscribers to T-Mobile and other carriers have been receiving this call in recent weeks
OnePlus 13 is still selling like hot cakes at $150 off
OnePlus 13 is still selling like hot cakes at $150 off
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
Galaxy S26 family may be announced earlier than anyone thought
Galaxy S26 family may be announced earlier than anyone thought
Apple's 50th anniversary in 2026 is shaping up to be a massive year for new products
Apple's 50th anniversary in 2026 is shaping up to be a massive year for new products
Apple's big smart home push is finally set for early 2026
Apple's big smart home push is finally set for early 2026
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless