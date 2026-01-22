Is your Galaxy Watch waking you up at night? You are not imagining it





Phantom notifications



It appears that the recent update to One UI 8 on Samsung phones has brought along a bug for Galaxy Watch users. According to



In a community post , Samsung confirmed this is happening specifically when you try to enable DND directly from the watch's Quick Settings panel and set the duration to "Until I turn it off." Instead of staying silent, the watch reverts to normal mode almost immediately. However, the company has shared a couple of temporary fixes while they work on a more permanent fix.





How to fix the DND bug temporarily





If you need your watch to respect DND mode right now, you have two simple options that bypass this glitch.



You can use your connected Galaxy phone to turn on Do Not Disturb. This will trigger the mode on your watch correctly, since the settings sync between the two devices.

You can also use the main settings on your watch instead of the Quick Settings panel. To achieve this, navigate to Notifications and toggle on Do Not Disturb from there.





Disrupted sleep is a major deal



For many of us, a smartwatch is as much a sleep tracker as it is a notification hub. We rely on modes like Do Not Disturb to ensure we get a good night's rest without being buzzed awake by a random email or app alert.





The issue isn't isolated to just the newest watch, as it affects models as far back as the Watch 4, which means a massive number of users are potentially dealing with this. The fact that a phone update like One UI 8 can have a cascading effect that partially cripples the functionality of your watch, serves as a dramatic reminder of how interconnected our technology has become.



A temporary annoyance



Bugs are an inevitable part of modern technology, especially when major software overhauls roll out. While it is definitely frustrating to have your sleep interrupted or your focus broken, it is reassuring to see Samsung acknowledging the issue quickly rather than leaving users in the dark.



Bugs are an inevitable part of modern technology, especially when major software overhauls roll out. While it is definitely frustrating to have your sleep interrupted or your focus broken, it is reassuring to see Samsung acknowledging the issue quickly rather than leaving users in the dark.

I'd say that if you rely on the Quick Settings tile for a quick theater mode or nap, this is definitely a nuisance. Hopefully, the upcoming software patch arrives sooner rather than later. Until then, make sure to keep an eye on your Galaxy Wearable app for that update notification.





