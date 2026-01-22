Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Is your Galaxy Watch waking you up at night? You are not imagining it

Samsung admits there is a bug and a fix is coming.

Samsung Wearables One UI
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
If you have noticed that your Galaxy Watch's notifications haven't stopped even after you've set them up to, you aren't the only one. A new bug is causing the "Do Not Disturb" mode to switch off on its own, but thankfully Samsung has acknowledged the glitch and provided a way to work around it.

Phantom notifications


It appears that the recent update to One UI 8 on Samsung phones has brought along a bug for Galaxy Watch users. According to a new report, owners of the Galaxy Watch 4, 5, 6, 7, and even the new Watch 8 are seeing their Do Not Disturb (DND) mode deactivate itself just seconds after being turned on.

In a community post, Samsung confirmed this is happening specifically when you try to enable DND directly from the watch's Quick Settings panel and set the duration to "Until I turn it off." Instead of staying silent, the watch reverts to normal mode almost immediately. However, the company has shared a couple of temporary fixes while they work on a more permanent fix.

How to fix the DND bug temporarily


If you need your watch to respect DND mode right now, you have two simple options that bypass this glitch.

  • You can use your connected Galaxy phone to turn on Do Not Disturb. This will trigger the mode on your watch correctly, since the settings sync between the two devices.
  • You can also use the main settings on your watch instead of the Quick Settings panel. To achieve this, navigate to Notifications and toggle on Do Not Disturb from there.

Disrupted sleep is a major deal


For many of us, a smartwatch is as much a sleep tracker as it is a notification hub. We rely on modes like Do Not Disturb to ensure we get a good night's rest without being buzzed awake by a random email or app alert.

The issue isn't isolated to just the newest watch, as it affects models as far back as the Watch 4, which means a massive number of users are potentially dealing with this. The fact that a phone update like One UI 8 can have a cascading effect that partially cripples the functionality of your watch, serves as a dramatic reminder of how interconnected our technology has become.

How do you usually turn on Do Not Disturb?

A temporary annoyance


Bugs are an inevitable part of modern technology, especially when major software overhauls roll out. While it is definitely frustrating to have your sleep interrupted or your focus broken, it is reassuring to see Samsung acknowledging the issue quickly rather than leaving users in the dark.

I'd say that if you rely on the Quick Settings tile for a quick theater mode or nap, this is definitely a nuisance. Hopefully, the upcoming software patch arrives sooner rather than later. Until then, make sure to keep an eye on your Galaxy Wearable app for that update notification.

Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
