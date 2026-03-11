Get $5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans
Your Wear OS Watch is about to get a much better way to check your forecast

The newest Wear OS update brings a highly requested design right to your wrist.

Google Pixel Watch 3 displaying the weather
Google Pixel Watch 3 | Image by PhoneArena
There is something very convenient about glancing at the forecast straight from your wrist before leaving the house. There are days when reaching for our phone can feel like such a hassle, but that's when glancing at our smartwatches comes in clutch and is usually the way to go. Now, it looks like Google is about to make that experience even better and easier to digest.

A fresh look for the weather forecast on your wrist


According to new APK teardown results, Android Authority found some great new visual updates for smartwatches. From these findings, it appears that Google is preparing to bring a new weather look to the Gemini app for smartwatches, following the recent update for Android phones.

The new look for the weather forecast has some great new features, such as a compact new grid for hourly temperature displays, allowing users to view much more information while using much less screen space to do so. This section can even be folded up for saving space.

Additionally, new icons and precipitation percentages are now included in the daily view, while users can find a new button at the bottom for quick and easy conversion between Celsius and Fahrenheit.

Why this makes checking the weather a better experience


This upcoming update is directly tackling the issue with small screens on these smartwatches. If you ask your smartwatch for the weather, you want to get a nice visual summary, not a wall of text. With the introduction of the grid and sections, it’s now much more accessible to consume all the information from the previous day without having to swipe through seemingly endless information.

For anyone who has a Wear OS smartwatch, this is taking the experience on your wrist and bringing it even closer to what you already see on your phone. This appears to be rolling out behind the scenes on Google’s end for anyone running the latest version of the Gemini app.


What is your preferred way to check the weather in the morning?
0 Votes

Some thoughts on the upcoming update


I am a huge fan of anything that makes smartwatches more consumable on the fly and think the old version of the weather was a little clunky for trying to read quickly. Having all that information available in a nice little grid makes total sense for the circular screen.

As someone using the Pixel Watch, I will definitely be using this feature every day, especially the ability to quickly switch temperature units, which is also necessary for traveling.

Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
COMMENTS (0)

