Google Play is bringing a beloved PC gaming feature to your phone, and it is awesome
The "buy once, play anywhere" model is finally coming to your favorite mobile titles.
Google Play is "Ready to Play" | Image by Google
Mobile gaming is an enormous market, but spending money upfront on something you may not even like can always be a bit of a risk. Well, Google is finally changing the way we find and purchase premium games for Android, and it looks like it's going to be a big win for those who love gaming on their phones.
As shared by Google in a new update, the company is releasing a whole new slew of fresh features for the Play Store. This time, however, they are focusing entirely on premium, paid games, and ensuring that you actually enjoy them.
Google Play gets a huge update for premium Android gamers
Top new features of the updated Google Play Store
- New games carousel: The Play Store is expanding its library of quality indie games, and this new section will highlight them for you to find the next great adventure.
New games carousel. | Images by Google
- Game trials: This new feature allows you to try out the full version of a premium, paid game for free. Then, if you like it and choose to purchase it, you can pick up right where you left off.
Game trial. | Images by Google
- Wish list: Finally, you can bookmark games you are interested in for later, and you will even get automatic notifications if the price drops.
Wishlist feature. | Image by Google
- Community posts: This new feature lets you create a space within the Play Store itself to share tips, ask questions, and connect with other players.
Community posts. | Images by Google
- Sidekick: This is a really great new feature for Android, allowing you to get AI-based tips while playing and check out your achievements without having to leave the game.
AI Sidekick. | Images by Google
Bridging the gap between mobile and PC gaming
Video by Google
Gaming on mobile devices at a premium has often taken a backseat to free-to-play games that offer a myriad of in-app purchases. However, it is now much easier to invest in quality games with the help of these new tools.
It is also good to note that Google is actively promoting its "buy once, play anywhere" pricing strategy. This means that users who purchase a game on their mobile devices also get to play it on PC without any additional cost.
This is great news indeed, especially for gamers who play across multiple platforms. It is also great to note that mobile platforms are finally giving phone games the same level of respect as PC or console games.
Which new Google Play feature are you most excited to try?
A much-needed boost to premium mobile gaming
While I am not an avid gamer, I do occasionally like to check out what's new on the Play Store that can keep me entertained during breaks. For those like myself, the addition of a try-before-you-buy feature for mobile games is a great idea. This way I can test out beforehand if this is something that will capture my attention. It is not often that one is willing to part with ten dollars on a mobile game. It is also great to note that the new overlay feature seems very useful when one is stuck on a level and needs a bit of a hint.
Google says that these features, plus additional ones, are expected to make their way into Google Play throughout the year. If you are a game developer, I strongly encourage you to learn about these new initiatives as they might turn out to be pretty lucrative for those developing on Android.
