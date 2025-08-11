iPhone owners now have one less thing to worry about when traveling to Latin America
At least when it comes to their luggage!
Among many other pros, the Apple AirTag is a great way to keep track of your luggage when traveling abroad: but without airline cooperation, there's often a disconnect between what the passenger knows and what the airline's system says. I hope you haven't had such an experience.
However, those who use AirTags and are planning a trip south to Latin America – and will fly with LATAM, the largest airline group on the continent – can now benefit from the company's official support for Apple's trackers.
A trip to sunny, flavor-rich and exotic Rio de Janeiro always sounds like a good idea, but traveling across continents often involves sudden panic attacks over the whereabouts of your luggage. That's where the AirTag (and similar trackers) come in handy.
Launched late last year with iOS 18.2, the Share Item Location feature in Apple's Find My app has become one of the most practical AirTag updates. It allows you to easily share a tracker's location with friends or even airlines. Many carriers around the world already accept these location links when helping passengers recover lost luggage. In Brazil, LATAM is now the first airline to officially support the feature, thanks to a partnership with a baggage solutions provider, covering flights in Brazil and South America, a report (machine translated) reads.
Currently, 30 airlines across 18 countries officially support Apple's Share Item Location function, allowing AirTag owners to collaborate directly with carriers for faster baggage recovery:
You should know that AirTags can be also used with Android phones, but only those who are on iOS – such as iPhone users – can take full advantage of the clever item trackers.
AirTags work fully only with Apple's Find My network, giving iOS users real-time location, directions, and precision finding. On Android, you can't track your own AirTags, but you can tap one with NFC to see its owner's info if it's in Lost Mode, or use Apple's Tracker Detect app to scan for AirTags moving with you. These features are meant for lost-item recovery and anti-stalking, not personal tracking.
However, those who use AirTags and are planning a trip south to Latin America – and will fly with LATAM, the largest airline group on the continent – can now benefit from the company's official support for Apple's trackers.
A trip to sunny, flavor-rich and exotic Rio de Janeiro always sounds like a good idea, but traveling across continents often involves sudden panic attacks over the whereabouts of your luggage. That's where the AirTag (and similar trackers) come in handy.
Image by PhoneArena
Launched late last year with iOS 18.2, the Share Item Location feature in Apple's Find My app has become one of the most practical AirTag updates. It allows you to easily share a tracker's location with friends or even airlines. Many carriers around the world already accept these location links when helping passengers recover lost luggage. In Brazil, LATAM is now the first airline to officially support the feature, thanks to a partnership with a baggage solutions provider, covering flights in Brazil and South America, a report (machine translated) reads.
LATAM's website now explains how passengers can share their AirTag location when checked baggage is delayed, complete with a detailed PDF guide. Travelers must already have an open baggage report and their case number, then use the Find My app on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac to enable location sharing and generate a link. This link can then be pasted into LATAM's self-service portal under the option to manage an existing report. Sharing ends automatically once the bag is found, can be stopped at any time, and expires after seven days.
Currently, 30 airlines across 18 countries officially support Apple's Share Item Location function, allowing AirTag owners to collaborate directly with carriers for faster baggage recovery:
- Ajet – Turkey
- Air Canada – Canada
- Air India – India
- Air New Zealand – New Zealand
- American Airlines – US
- Breeze Airlines – US
- Cathay Pacific – Hong Kong
- China Airlines – Taiwan
- Delta – US
- Finnair – Finland
- IAG/Aer Lingus – Ireland
- IAG/British Airways – UK
- IAG/Iberia – Spain
- IAG/Vueling – Spain
- JetBlue – US
- LATAM – Chile/Brazil
- KLM – Netherlands
- Lufthansa Group/Austrian Airlines – Austria
- Lufthansa Group/Brussels Airlines – Belgium
- Lufthansa Group/Eurowings – Germany
- Lufthansa Group/Lufthansa – Germany
- Lufthansa Group/Swiss – Switzerland
- Pegasus – Turkey
- Porter – Canada
- Qantas – Australia
- Saudia Airlines – Saudi Arabia
- Singapore Airlines – Singapore
- Sun Express – Turkey
- Turkish Airlines – Turkey
- United – US
- Virgin Atlantic – UK
Does AirTag work with Android phones?
Image by PhoneArena
You should know that AirTags can be also used with Android phones, but only those who are on iOS – such as iPhone users – can take full advantage of the clever item trackers.
AirTags work fully only with Apple's Find My network, giving iOS users real-time location, directions, and precision finding. On Android, you can't track your own AirTags, but you can tap one with NFC to see its owner's info if it's in Lost Mode, or use Apple's Tracker Detect app to scan for AirTags moving with you. These features are meant for lost-item recovery and anti-stalking, not personal tracking.
Android users looking for similar functionality should consider alternatives like Tile, for example.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: