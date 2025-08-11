$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

iPhone owners now have one less thing to worry about when traveling to Latin America

At least when it comes to their luggage!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
An AirTag tracker next to other objects on a desk.
Among many other pros, the Apple AirTag is a great way to keep track of your luggage when traveling abroad: but without airline cooperation, there's often a disconnect between what the passenger knows and what the airline's system says. I hope you haven't had such an experience.

However, those who use AirTags and are planning a trip south to Latin America – and will fly with LATAM, the largest airline group on the continent – can now benefit from the company's official support for Apple's trackers.

Do you rely on AirTag (or similar tracker) when traveling abroad?

Vote View Result


A trip to sunny, flavor-rich and exotic Rio de Janeiro always sounds like a good idea, but traveling across continents often involves sudden panic attacks over the whereabouts of your luggage. That's where the AirTag (and similar trackers) come in handy.



Launched late last year with iOS 18.2, the Share Item Location feature in Apple's Find My app has become one of the most practical AirTag updates. It allows you to easily share a tracker's location with friends or even airlines. Many carriers around the world already accept these location links when helping passengers recover lost luggage. In Brazil, LATAM is now the first airline to officially support the feature, thanks to a partnership with a baggage solutions provider, covering flights in Brazil and South America, a report (machine translated) reads.

LATAM's website now explains how passengers can share their AirTag location when checked baggage is delayed, complete with a detailed PDF guide. Travelers must already have an open baggage report and their case number, then use the Find My app on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac to enable location sharing and generate a link. This link can then be pasted into LATAM's self-service portal under the option to manage an existing report. Sharing ends automatically once the bag is found, can be stopped at any time, and expires after seven days.

Currently, 30 airlines across 18 countries officially support Apple's Share Item Location function, allowing AirTag owners to collaborate directly with carriers for faster baggage recovery:

  • Ajet – Turkey
  • Air Canada – Canada
  • Air India – India
  • Air New Zealand – New Zealand
  • American Airlines – US
  • Breeze Airlines – US
  • Cathay Pacific – Hong Kong
  • China Airlines – Taiwan
  • Delta – US
  • Finnair – Finland
  • IAG/Aer Lingus – Ireland
  • IAG/British Airways – UK
  • IAG/Iberia – Spain
  • IAG/Vueling – Spain
  • JetBlue – US
  • LATAM – Chile/Brazil
  • KLM – Netherlands
  • Lufthansa Group/Austrian Airlines – Austria
  • Lufthansa Group/Brussels Airlines – Belgium
  • Lufthansa Group/Eurowings – Germany
  • Lufthansa Group/Lufthansa – Germany
  • Lufthansa Group/Swiss – Switzerland
  • Pegasus – Turkey
  • Porter – Canada
  • Qantas – Australia
  • Saudia Airlines – Saudi Arabia
  • Singapore Airlines – Singapore
  • Sun Express – Turkey
  • Turkish Airlines – Turkey
  • United – US
  • Virgin Atlantic – UK

Does AirTag work with Android phones?



You should know that AirTags can be also used with Android phones, but only those who are on iOS – such as iPhone users – can take full advantage of the clever item trackers.

AirTags work fully only with Apple's Find My network, giving iOS users real-time location, directions, and precision finding. On Android, you can't track your own AirTags, but you can tap one with NFC to see its owner's info if it's in Lost Mode, or use Apple's Tracker Detect app to scan for AirTags moving with you. These features are meant for lost-item recovery and anti-stalking, not personal tracking.

Android users looking for similar functionality should consider alternatives like Tile, for example.

Unlimited by Mint Mobile at $15/mo

Get 50% off – try it for 3 months today!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

How Do I Speak to a Representative at Sage

by sophiazennie •

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 1

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Google Messages gains two new features and one new problem
Google Messages gains two new features and one new problem
Google suffers a serious data breach at the hands of a ransomware group
Google suffers a serious data breach at the hands of a ransomware group
Your Galaxy flagship may now be eligible for exclusive access to One UI 8: here's who can join
Your Galaxy flagship may now be eligible for exclusive access to One UI 8: here's who can join
Defying Apple, Jon Prosser is back with more iPhone 17 renders
Defying Apple, Jon Prosser is back with more iPhone 17 renders
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
Yes, the redesign is bad. But have you tried using Android Auto without it crashing?
Yes, the redesign is bad. But have you tried using Android Auto without it crashing?

Latest News

The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
Your AT&T service tanked this weekend because of a fire which the carrier is clueless about
Your AT&T service tanked this weekend because of a fire which the carrier is clueless about
The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get
At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get
Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless