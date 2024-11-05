iOS 18.2 will allow you to share Find My location of a lost item with a 'trusted person or airline'
Apple's iOS 18.2 beta 2 adds a new feature to the Find My app. The new feature is designed to allow you to share a lost item's location with a trusted person. This could be very useful to help you locate a device or an item with the help of a third party, like an airline employee, for example.
In the Find My app, you will have a couple of new options: "Share Item Location" and "Show Contact Info". Tapping on the first one would create a link that will allow someone to get access to the location of the lost item. The link can also be opened on a non-Apple device, which is good news if the person who's trying to help you doesn't have an iPhone or a Mac.
When you tap on the "Show Contact Info" from a phone or tablet connected to a lost item, you are able to open a website with more information about it. The info on there includes the phone number and email address of the person who owns it.
Keep in mind that Find My already allows you to share an item with a person in your Contacts list. But it will now also let you temporarily provide an item's location to someone else. The new feature for sharing a lost item works with AirTags and other devices that connect to Apple's Find My network.
In the Find My app, you will have a couple of new options: "Share Item Location" and "Show Contact Info". Tapping on the first one would create a link that will allow someone to get access to the location of the lost item. The link can also be opened on a non-Apple device, which is good news if the person who's trying to help you doesn't have an iPhone or a Mac.
Find My links are set to expire after a week, and you will be able to see how many people visited the link. Of course, shared links stop working when an item is returned to you, or when the sharing date expires.
The new feature as seen in iOS 18.2 developer beta. | Image Credit - MacRumors
When you tap on the "Show Contact Info" from a phone or tablet connected to a lost item, you are able to open a website with more information about it. The info on there includes the phone number and email address of the person who owns it.
Keep in mind that Find My already allows you to share an item with a person in your Contacts list. But it will now also let you temporarily provide an item's location to someone else. The new feature for sharing a lost item works with AirTags and other devices that connect to Apple's Find My network.
I really like this new feature. It's secure and simple, and it can help you find something you've lost more easily. I see it being used with lost luggage from airlines, as a temporary link with the location of your suitcase can help employees find it faster and save you some hassle.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: