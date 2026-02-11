iPhone 18 Pro: 3 design changes you can expect this fall





However, leaks do indicate iPhone 18 Pro design. The Cupertino giant is said to look for refining things but keep some of the design changes we saw with the 2025 Pro iPhones.





Dynamic Island shrinks









iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max is said to be slightly different from previous generations. The Dynamic Island, which was introduced with the First and foremost, the front of thePro and Pro Max is said to be slightly different from previous generations. The Dynamic Island, which was introduced with the iPhone 14 in 2022, is going to stay for at least one more year. However, reportedly, this design element may be smaller on the 18 Pro and Pro Max.





Some earlier reports even went on to say that the Dynamic Island may be replaced by a hole-punch cutout, but that's likely not going to happen. What most rumors corroborate and what is believed is that the Dynamic Island will stay but will be smaller.



iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in comparison to the Some rumors even claim that the element will be about 35% smaller on thePro and Pro Max in comparison to the iPhone 17 Pro models. Rumor has it that Apple may have figured out how to move some Face ID components under the display (yet not all of them).





The display sizes for both Pro-branded iPhones are expected to remain the same.





Glass and aluminum design stays





With the redesign of the iPhone 17 series, Apple brought the 'camera plateau' as well as a two-tone rear glass and aluminum body. Apparently, the design was relatively controversial, especially the two different tones that the aluminum and the glass had.





For the iPhone 18 , Apple is rumored to have minimized the color differences between the two materials that make up the iPhone's back. They are, however, rumored to remain aluminum and glass, but the look is said to be more unified and seamless.





The camera plateau is also reportedly here to stay, at least judging by current leaks and rumors.





More exciting and unorthodox colors





With the iPhone 17 Pro models, Apple dared to bring some color to the usually quite bland Pro color palette. This is said to continue with the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max.





Apparently, the Cupertino giant may have prepped some more fancy colors to move away from its traditional silver/white and black/dark gray colors that the Pro-branded devices usually received.





Apple is said to have tested three new colors for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max: Coffee Brown, Purple, and Burgundy. Of course, it's early to tell if Apple will indeed offer these colors or if they were just being tested, but the leak shows that the Cupertino tech giant is encouraging creative thinking with the iPhone 18 Pro color options.





Leaks also claim that Apple may not offer a black color this time around. We don't know if an orange variant would be offered either, even though the Cosmic Orange on the 17 Pro was a big hit.

