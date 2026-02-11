Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Siri is quiet, but Gemini is talking: Google brings its 24/7 AI health coach to iPhone users

Google is bringing its own AI trainer to the iPhone.

Recently, rumors indicated that Apple may have changed its mind on its AI health plans (which were only rumored and not official to begin with). Amid these rumors, it appears that Google is more than ready to take the "empty" space of opportunity for iPhone users. 

Google brings Fitbit AI health coach to iPhone 


The Mountain View tech giant is now expanding its subscription-based Fitbit AI health coach feature to more users globally. The personal AI health coach service is now available for iPhone users as well. Previously, it was exclusive to Android phones

The health coach service is basically a Gemini-powered coach. It's a 24/7 digital advisor that's intended to work as a virtual fitness trainer, health and wellness advisor, and even sleep coach. 


Basically, users can start with a short conversation with the coach. They share their goals and motivations. Then, the Fitbit app would start providing health insights in the morning when the user wakes up. These health insights are also given to the user after workouts and even before bed. 

Thanks to generative AI, the app offers a personalized workout plan. It also tracks core fitness metrics and provides sleep analysis, as well as suggestions on how you can improve your sleep. 

Vitals are also tracked, including heart rate, temperature, and blood oxygen (if you have a supporting smartwatch, that is). Of course, you can also take advantage of a built-in chatbot to ask any sort of question related to health. 

Would you trust a Google AI to be your personal health coach?

Apple Health+ service appears not to be happening, it would've been AI-powered too 


For a while, there were some persistent rumors that the Cupertino tech giant was working on its own take on AI-assisted health improvements. Supposedly, the company was developing a service called Apple Health+, which would have offered iPhone users health recommendations. Those would've reportedly been based on personal health data. 

Reportedly, Apple has worked on a health coach that would've been powered by generative AI. However, newer leaks indicate that the Cupertino giant has changed its plans and may gradually roll out Health+ features instead of surprising everyone with a big reveal of a new service plan. 

So, for now, at least, iPhone users who want to receive health-related recommendations from AI can take advantage of Fitbit's AI coach. 

Fitbit Premium is currently priced starting at $9.99 per month. Google has several Fitbit health devices, including the Fitbit Charge 6, Inspire 3, Sense 2, and Versa 4. The Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Watch 3 also support Fitbit Premium and the AI health coach feature. 

AI and health 


I understand the need for some people to rely on an AI health coach for their goals. For some people, having a real personal coach is unreachable for many different reasons, including pricing or just the lack of desire to get one. 

However, I'm not a huge fan of giving my health data to an AI chatbot. Generally, AI may give good advice, but it may also be wrong, and personally, I feel like relying on an AI to determine what's good and what's not good for my health is a no-no. In my opinion, that's just a bit unreliable. 

Nevertheless, I'm a fan of people having options, so it's a good thing that Google is offering this service to more users now and is including iPhone users in the mix. This way, whoever wants to give generative AI a chance to advise them on improving their health can do so. 

Of course, when it comes to serious medical conditions, I'd still support discussing everything with a professional. After all, doctors don't spend years learning medicine just to sit there and watch the wall in boredom.

