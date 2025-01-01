Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Samsung working on new image sensors for iPhone while it develops a 500MP sensor for Galaxy phones

Sony has had a stranglehold on supplying image sensors to Apple for the iPhone over the last few years. But Apple could end up turning to Samsung for image sensors starting with the iPhone 18 series expected to be released in 2026. This was forecast during the summer by TF International's reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Samsung is reportedly working on a 3-layer stacked sensor for Apple; a stacked image sensor separates the the photodiode layer (which converts light into electrical signals) from the processing layer where the signals are processed.

The advantage of using this configuration for the image sensor is that it can capture images faster than sensors using traditional technology while also delivering higher-quality photos snapped in low-light conditions. The stacked sensors also produce higher-quality photographs with improved dynamic range and enhanced color accuracy. The three layers indicate that the chips used will be sandwiched one on top of the other. Kuo says that Samsung's 3-layer stacked sensor is more advanced that the Sony Exmor RS image sensors currently used on the iPhone.

Tweet from leaker says that Apple will turn to new Samsung image sensor technology with the iPhone 18.

The new Samsung 3-layer stacked sensor will reportedly be used on the 48MP Wide cameras earmarked for the iPhone 18 series. According to leaker @Jukanlosreve in a tweet posted today, you don't have to worry about Samsung giving away its most advanced camera sensors. The tweet notes that while it is developing the 3-layer stacked sensor for Apple, the company is developing a 500MP sensor for its own Galaxy devices.

The first iPhone to use image sensors sourced from Sony was 2011's iPhone 4s. That model featured an 8MP rear camera. Omnivision Technologies produced the image sensors for the iPhone 4. Omnivision was also responsible for the image sensors backing the rear camera on the iPhone 3G and iPhone 3Gs. The 2MP camera on the first-generation iPhone was supplied by Micron and didn't include basic features such as autofocus or video recording support.

The iPhone 18 series is also expected to be the first of Apple's smartphones to use an application processor (AP) manufactured by TSMC using its 2nm process node. The chips would be the A20 and A20 Plus. The iPhone 18 should be introduced in September 2026 and released later that same month.
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

