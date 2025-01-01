Samsung working on new image sensors for iPhone while it develops a 500MP sensor for Galaxy phones





The advantage of using this configuration for the image sensor is that it can capture images faster than sensors using traditional technology while also delivering higher-quality photos snapped in low-light conditions. The stacked sensors also produce higher-quality photographs with improved dynamic range and enhanced color accuracy. The three layers indicate that the chips used will be sandwiched one on top of the other. Kuo says that Samsung's 3-layer stacked sensor is more advanced that the Sony Exmor RS image sensors currently used on the iPhone.





Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.









The first iPhone to use image sensors sourced from Sony was 2011's iPhone 4s. That model featured an 8MP rear camera. Omnivision Technologies produced the image sensors for the iPhone 4. Omnivision was also responsible for the image sensors backing the rear camera on the iPhone 3G and iPhone 3Gs. The 2MP camera on the first-generation iPhone was supplied by Micron and didn't include basic features such as autofocus or video recording support.





The iPhone 18 series is also expected to be the first of Apple's smartphones to use an application processor (AP) manufactured by TSMC using its 2nm process node. The chips would be the A20 and A20 Plus. The iPhone 18 should be introduced in September 2026 and released later that same month.

