iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 display specs leak, proving the exciting rumors true
As the iPhone 18 enters the sample production stage, the exciting rumors about the iPhone 18 Pro are seemingly being proven true.
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According to reports coming in for some time now, the iPhone 18 series is expected to undergo a major change to its display. Now, a new report alleges that the iPhone 18 lineup and the iPhone Air 2 have entered the sample production stage, and the leaked display specs sound very promising.
According to the report (translated source), the base model of the iPhone 18 will come with a 6.27-inch 120 Hz LTPO display. Meanwhile, the iPhone Air 2 will apparently feature a 6.55-inch 120 Hz LTPO display.
However, the rumors about the iPhone 18 Pro are seemingly proving true as well. According to the report, the iPhone 18 Pro has a 6.27-inch 120 Hz LTPO display without Dynamic Island. The iPhone 18 Pro Max, meanwhile, has a 6.86-inch 120 Hz LTPO display, also without Dynamic Island.
Multiple previous reports have alleged that Apple is shifting the Face ID sensors below the display for the iPhone 18 Pro in preparation for the iPhone 20 Pro.
iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 displays
According to the report (translated source), the base model of the iPhone 18 will come with a 6.27-inch 120 Hz LTPO display. Meanwhile, the iPhone Air 2 will apparently feature a 6.55-inch 120 Hz LTPO display.
Both phones will see Dynamic Island making a return, as was expected from previous reports. But where the iPhone 18 and the iPhone Air 2 will stick with recent tradition, the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max are looking to the future.
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iPhone 18 Pro ditches Dynamic Island
The iPhone 18 Pro will look mostly similar to the iPhone 17 Pro. | Image credit — PhoneArena
However, the rumors about the iPhone 18 Pro are seemingly proving true as well. According to the report, the iPhone 18 Pro has a 6.27-inch 120 Hz LTPO display without Dynamic Island. The iPhone 18 Pro Max, meanwhile, has a 6.86-inch 120 Hz LTPO display, also without Dynamic Island.
Instead, both Pro model phones will be moving the Face ID sensors under the display. The front selfie camera will still remain as a traditional camera, but the new changes mean that the Dynamic Island will be replaced with a punch hole design instead.
Would you prefer a punch hole over the Dynamic Island?
Yes, less wasted screen space
63.82%
No, Dynamic Island looks great
32.52%
Give me back my notch!
3.66%
iPhone 20 Pro on schedule, then?
Multiple previous reports have alleged that Apple is shifting the Face ID sensors below the display for the iPhone 18 Pro in preparation for the iPhone 20 Pro.
The iPhone 20 Pro is reportedly going to be a special new Pro model that will launch in 2027 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the iPhone. This phone will have no notches, punch holes, or any other form of screen cutouts on its display. Instead, the display will meld into all four edges, providing users with the most perfect screen experience a phone can have.
I’m pleased to see progress on this front keeping pace with Apple’s ambitions. Because this means that, unlike with Apple Intelligence, we can cautiously hope for the iPhone 20 Pro to remain on schedule.
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