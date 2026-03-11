Verizon's Straight Talk makes it easy to grab an iPhone 17e
5G Ultra coverage, 100GB of cloud storage, and $300 off the iPhone 17e?
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Pick the Platinum Unlimited plan to unlock big savings on the iPhone 17e. | Image by Straight Talk
With Apple's discontinuation of a number of products, including the iPhone 16e, fans looking for a contemporary iOS device at an accessible price now have only one alternative.
The new iPhone 17e packs a powerful A19 chipset, the latest-gen cellular model, and a super-compact 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen. It also starts at the same asking price as its predecessor: $599.
Right off the bat, the iPhone 17e is the most affordable way into the iOS ecosystem. However, with Android competitors like the Pixel 10a starting at $499, one might wonder whether Apple's latest option actually delivers good value for money.
This plan delivers unlimited 5G Ultra data, unlimited talk and text, and free international calling and texting to Mexico and Canada. Verizon's prepaid carrier also offers 100GB of cloud storage for users on the Platinum Unlimited plan, as well as unlimited hotspot, with speeds reaching up to 5 Mbps.
Like every other carrier offer, this one comes with requirements and limitations. To begin with, users can only take advantage of it until March 31, 2026, though it may end sooner if the iPhone 17e runs out of stock.
Another thing is that the discount is only applied with the Platinum Unlimited plan or a higher one. This plan costs $65/mo, though users can save $5/mo for the first three months with AutoPay.
Some competitors, such as Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile, offer more affordable monthly data plans. But what makes Straight Talk particularly exciting, in my opinion, is the data speeds. With 5G Ultra, users can experience typical download speeds of 195-634 Mbps — way more than Mint and Metro.
On the downside, Straight Talk doesn't offer as many perks as some alternatives. For instance, signing up for Metro comes with T-Mobile Tuesdays, international texting to over 210 countries (on select higher-tier plans). With Straight Talk, users only receive Device Protection extra on top of the other "standard perks", which provides protection from accidental damage.
The new iPhone 17e packs a powerful A19 chipset, the latest-gen cellular model, and a super-compact 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen. It also starts at the same asking price as its predecessor: $599.
But one MVNO that uses Verizon's blazing-fast nationwide network — Straight Talk — now makes the device even more affordable.
iPhone 17e doesn't have to cost full price
Right off the bat, the iPhone 17e is the most affordable way into the iOS ecosystem. However, with Android competitors like the Pixel 10a starting at $499, one might wonder whether Apple's latest option actually delivers good value for money.
The iPhone 17e replaces the iPhone 16e and adds a few big upgrades including MagSafe support, double the storage and a faster chip, all at the same $600 starting price.
The iPhone 17e is now much more similar to the iPhone 17, adding some exciting extras like MagSafe support. However, it still charges at slower speeds than the iPhone 17, supporting 15W maximum wireless charging speeds. Although it only packs a single 48MP rear camera, the 2X optical-grade zoom level delivers a more versatile mobile photography experience. Find out more about the iPhone 17e and how it compares to the "base" iPhone 17 in our iPhone 17e vs iPhone 17 review.
Recommended For You
With this Straight Talk offer, it does. At the time of writing, this MVNO allows users to save $300 on the latest Apple mid-range option. To grab the straight-up discount, users must sign up for the Platinum Unlimited plan.
The iPhone 17e's new color variants are lovely. | Image by Apple
This plan delivers unlimited 5G Ultra data, unlimited talk and text, and free international calling and texting to Mexico and Canada. Verizon's prepaid carrier also offers 100GB of cloud storage for users on the Platinum Unlimited plan, as well as unlimited hotspot, with speeds reaching up to 5 Mbps.
The fine print
Like every other carrier offer, this one comes with requirements and limitations. To begin with, users can only take advantage of it until March 31, 2026, though it may end sooner if the iPhone 17e runs out of stock.
Another thing is that the discount is only applied with the Platinum Unlimited plan or a higher one. This plan costs $65/mo, though users can save $5/mo for the first three months with AutoPay.
While this plan is undeniably steep, especially coming from an MVNO, customers receive $25/mo in service credits for 12 months (starting on the second month), which equates to an additional $300 in savings. To receive the full credits, customers must remain on the current plan for the entire period.
Who is this suitable for?
Some competitors, such as Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile, offer more affordable monthly data plans. But what makes Straight Talk particularly exciting, in my opinion, is the data speeds. With 5G Ultra, users can experience typical download speeds of 195-634 Mbps — way more than Mint and Metro.
On the downside, Straight Talk doesn't offer as many perks as some alternatives. For instance, signing up for Metro comes with T-Mobile Tuesdays, international texting to over 210 countries (on select higher-tier plans). With Straight Talk, users only receive Device Protection extra on top of the other "standard perks", which provides protection from accidental damage.
Bottom line: it all boils down to what you need. If you're after high-speed data and unlimited hotspot, Straight Talk may be for you. But if you'd rather get more perks, checking out competitors makes a lot of sense.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: