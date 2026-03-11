Verizon's Straight Talk makes it easy to grab an iPhone 17e

iPhone 17e

This plan delivers unlimited 5G Ultra data, unlimited talk and text, and free international calling and texting to Mexico and Canada. Verizon 's prepaid carrier also offers 100GB of cloud storage for users on the Platinum Unlimited plan, as well as unlimited hotspot, with speeds reaching up to 5 Mbps. This plan delivers unlimited 5G Ultra data, unlimited talk and text, and free international calling and texting to Mexico and Canada.'s prepaid carrier also offers 100GB of cloud storage for users on the Platinum Unlimited plan, as well as unlimited hotspot, with speeds reaching up to 5 Mbps.





iPhone 17e: $300 off at Straight Talk $300 $599 99 $300 off (50%) The iPhone 17e is down by $300 at Straight Talk with the Platinum Unlimited plan. On top of that, users receive $25/mo in service credits, which adds up to an extra $300 in savings over 12 months. This is a limited-time offer, so check it out before it ends. Buy at Straight Talk



The fine print

Like every other carrier offer, this one comes with requirements and limitations. To begin with, users can only take advantage of it until March 31, 2026, though it may end sooner if the iPhone 17e runs out of stock.



Another thing is that the discount is only applied with the Platinum Unlimited plan or a higher one. This plan costs $65/mo, though users can save $5/mo for the first three months with AutoPay.



While this plan is undeniably steep, especially coming from an MVNO, customers receive $25/mo in service credits for 12 months (starting on the second month), which equates to an additional $300 in savings. To receive the full credits, customers must remain on the current plan for the entire period.



Who is this suitable for?

Some competitors, such as Metro by



On the downside, Straight Talk doesn't offer as many perks as some alternatives. For instance, signing up for Metro comes with T-Mobile Tuesdays, international texting to over 210 countries (on select higher-tier plans). With Straight Talk, users only receive Device Protection extra on top of the other "standard perks", which provides protection from accidental damage.



With this Straight Talk offer, it does. At the time of writing, this MVNO allows users to save $300 on the latest Apple mid-range option. To grab the straight-up discount, users must sign up for the Platinum Unlimited plan.