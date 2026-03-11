Apple's spring cleaning routine leaves 15 devices out for good — one is surprisingly fresh
You can no longer purchase these devices at the official Apple Store.
2comments
The iPhone 16e is one of the discontinued products. | Image by PhoneArena
Following the March 4 announcement of its latest tech, including the iPhone 17e, Apple has quietly removed not one or two, but 15 devices from its product listing. Some of the discontinued options debuted all the way back in 2019, but others are surprisingly fresh.
According to a recent MacRumors report, Apple no longer lists 15 devices at its official store. You can find the full list of discontinued devices below:
The truly surprising discontinuation here is the 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M5 chip and 512GB of storage. Removing it from the official store's product listing would make sense if the Cupertino tech giant launched the successor with a more powerful processor.
It's worth pointing out that Apple typically adds devices to its 'Vintage list' five years after discontinuation. At this point, they are no longer eligible for software updates, and repairs are only possible if parts are available.
My personal advice: don't wait for your just-discontinued Apple device to get listed as vintage. Multiple retailers readily give out big trade-in discounts for most Apple tech, allowing you to upgrade without paying full price for your next flagship device.
While most brands don't discontinue products immediately after the launch of their successor, the Cupertino tech giant doesn't take the same approach. On the one hand, this is a smart move — why keep old models in stock when most users aren't even going to consider them?
But on the other hand, this particular discontinuation cycle feels somewhat strange to me. By removing the several-month-old MacBook Pro M5 with 512GB of storage, Apple is essentially forcing its fanbase to spend more.
Say goodbye to these Apple devices
According to a recent MacRumors report, Apple no longer lists 15 devices at its official store. You can find the full list of discontinued devices below:
- iPhone 16e with A18 (2025)
- 11- and 13-inch iPad Air M3 (2025)
- 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air M4 (2025)
- 13-inch MacBook Pro M5 and 512GB storage (2025)
- 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro M4 Pro (2024)
- 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro M4 Max (2024)
- Mac Studio M3 Ultra and 512GB memory (2025)
- Studio Display with A13 Bionic (2022)
- Pro Stand for Pro Display XDR (2019)
- Pro Display XDR VESA Mount Adapter (2019)
- Pro Display XDR (2019)
While discontinuing products from 2019 makes a lot of sense, that can't necessarily be said about some of the 2025-released models Apple has decided to stop offering.
Recommended For You
How often do you upgrade?
The truly surprising discontinuation here is the 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M5 chip and 512GB of storage. Removing it from the official store's product listing would make sense if the Cupertino tech giant launched the successor with a more powerful processor.
Alas, the only difference is the addition of 1TB of base storage and a slightly larger display. The newly launched MacBook Pro M5 now sports a 14-inch display. But it also costs more.
The MacBook Neo is Apple's new accessible alternative. | Image by Apple
Other than that, the iPhone 16e is being replaced by the iPhone 17e, while the iPad Air M3 lineup is getting refreshed with the recently announced iPad Air M4. Given that the Cupertino tech giant has already provided fans with fantastic alternatives for these particular devices, I still feel the removal of the 13-inch Macbook Pro M5 is a bit of a hit-and-miss.
While the devices listed above can no longer be purchased at the official store, that doesn't necessarily mean users can no longer experience the latest software or repair their existing tech.
Usually, Apple devices are eligible for support, repair, and software updates between five and seven years after their initial release. In other words, users who currently own an iPhone 16e or a MacBook Pro M5 still have plenty of time before they need to consider upgrading.
Discontinuation doesn't necessarily mean the end of the road
While the devices listed above can no longer be purchased at the official store, that doesn't necessarily mean users can no longer experience the latest software or repair their existing tech.
Usually, Apple devices are eligible for support, repair, and software updates between five and seven years after their initial release. In other words, users who currently own an iPhone 16e or a MacBook Pro M5 still have plenty of time before they need to consider upgrading.
Apple repair and support services usually don't end immediately after product discontinuation. | Image by Apple
It's worth pointing out that Apple typically adds devices to its 'Vintage list' five years after discontinuation. At this point, they are no longer eligible for software updates, and repairs are only possible if parts are available.
My personal advice: don't wait for your just-discontinued Apple device to get listed as vintage. Multiple retailers readily give out big trade-in discounts for most Apple tech, allowing you to upgrade without paying full price for your next flagship device.
Apple takes spring cleaning to a whole new level
While most brands don't discontinue products immediately after the launch of their successor, the Cupertino tech giant doesn't take the same approach. On the one hand, this is a smart move — why keep old models in stock when most users aren't even going to consider them?
But on the other hand, this particular discontinuation cycle feels somewhat strange to me. By removing the several-month-old MacBook Pro M5 with 512GB of storage, Apple is essentially forcing its fanbase to spend more.
While the new Pro-grade laptop features 1TB of storage, essentially providing better value per gigabyte, it still costs $1,699 ($100 more than the 512GB variant). If you're after a Pro laptop experience but don't need this massive storage, there's simply no alternative for you. I don't know about you, but I wouldn't call this a "fair" approach.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: