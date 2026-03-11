Get $5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is here — upgrade and save big
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is here — upgrade and save big
Get up to $720 off at Samsung, plus 15% off Buds 4 series!

Apple's spring cleaning routine leaves 15 devices out for good — one is surprisingly fresh

You can no longer purchase these devices at the official Apple Store.

2comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple
iPhone 16e rear design.
The iPhone 16e is one of the discontinued products. | Image by PhoneArena
Following the March 4 announcement of its latest tech, including the iPhone 17e, Apple has quietly removed not one or two, but 15 devices from its product listing. Some of the discontinued options debuted all the way back in 2019, but others are surprisingly fresh. 

Say goodbye to these Apple devices


According to a recent MacRumors report, Apple no longer lists 15 devices at its official store. You can find the full list of discontinued devices below:

  • iPhone 16e with A18 (2025)
  • 11- and 13-inch ‌iPad Air‌ M3 (2025)
  • 13- and 15-inch ‌MacBook Air‌ M4 (2025)
  • 13-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ M5 and 512GB storage (2025)
  • 14- and 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ M4 Pro (2024)
  • 14- and 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ M4 Max (2024)
  • Mac Studio M3 Ultra and 512GB memory (2025)
  • ‌Studio Display‌ with A13 Bionic (2022)
  • Pro Stand for Pro Display XDR (2019)
  • Pro Display XDR VESA Mount Adapter (2019)
  • Pro Display XDR (2019)

While discontinuing products from 2019 makes a lot of sense, that can't necessarily be said about some of the 2025-released models Apple has decided to stop offering.

Recommended For You

How often do you upgrade?
8 Votes

The truly surprising discontinuation here is the 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M5 chip and 512GB of storage. Removing it from the official store's product listing would make sense if the Cupertino tech giant launched the successor with a more powerful processor. 

Alas, the only difference is the addition of 1TB of base storage and a slightly larger display. The newly launched MacBook Pro M5 now sports a 14-inch display. But it also costs more.


Other than that, the iPhone 16e is being replaced by the iPhone 17e, while the iPad Air M3 lineup is getting refreshed with the recently announced iPad Air M4. Given that the Cupertino tech giant has already provided fans with fantastic alternatives for these particular devices, I still feel the removal of the 13-inch Macbook Pro M5 is a bit of a hit-and-miss.

Discontinuation doesn't necessarily mean the end of the road


While the devices listed above can no longer be purchased at the official store, that doesn't necessarily mean users can no longer experience the latest software or repair their existing tech.

Usually, Apple devices are eligible for support, repair, and software updates between five and seven years after their initial release. In other words, users who currently own an iPhone 16e or a MacBook Pro M5 still have plenty of time before they need to consider upgrading. 



It's worth pointing out that Apple typically adds devices to its 'Vintage list' five years after discontinuation. At this point, they are no longer eligible for software updates, and repairs are only possible if parts are available. 

My personal advice: don't wait for your just-discontinued Apple device to get listed as vintage. Multiple retailers readily give out big trade-in discounts for most Apple tech, allowing you to upgrade without paying full price for your next flagship device. 

Apple takes spring cleaning to a whole new level 


While most brands don't discontinue products immediately after the launch of their successor, the Cupertino tech giant doesn't take the same approach. On the one hand, this is a smart move — why keep old models in stock when most users aren't even going to consider them?

But on the other hand, this particular discontinuation cycle feels somewhat strange to me. By removing the several-month-old MacBook Pro M5 with 512GB of storage, Apple is essentially forcing its fanbase to spend more.

While the new Pro-grade laptop features 1TB of storage, essentially providing better value per gigabyte, it still costs $1,699 ($100 more than the 512GB variant). If you're after a Pro laptop experience but don't need this massive storage, there's simply no alternative for you. I don't know about you, but I wouldn't call this a "fair" approach.

Grab Mint's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo!

$10 /mo
$15
$5 off (33%)
Right now, you can take advantage of Mint Mobile's 5GB 3-month data plan at a solid discount. This 'last chance' promo lets you save $5/mo on the plan, making it simply too good to resist for those looking for a reliable and affordable service.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (2)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

iPhone 18 Pro: 7 hot upgrades coming this fall
iPhone 18 Pro: 7 hot upgrades coming this fall
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
Google's five-month-old Pixel Watch 4 may finally be worth your money at this lower-than-ever price
Google's five-month-old Pixel Watch 4 may finally be worth your money at this lower-than-ever price
These foldable iPhone renders are probably from Apple itself
These foldable iPhone renders are probably from Apple itself
Most of you don't expect the Galaxy S26 Ultra to be a big hit, but Samsung still holds all the cards
Most of you don't expect the Galaxy S26 Ultra to be a big hit, but Samsung still holds all the cards
Fantastic Google Messages feature is now being tested on the app
Fantastic Google Messages feature is now being tested on the app

Latest News

Check out all the changes in iOS 26.4 Beta 4, and yes, Siri 2.0 quietly broke an Apple record
Check out all the changes in iOS 26.4 Beta 4, and yes, Siri 2.0 quietly broke an Apple record
At $150 off, 256GB Galaxy S25 FE is selling like hotcakes
At $150 off, 256GB Galaxy S25 FE is selling like hotcakes
Google Photos gets a new toggle that helps you quickly choose between fast or intelligent search
Google Photos gets a new toggle that helps you quickly choose between fast or intelligent search
Liquid Glass was so bad that Apple will give you another way to tone it down
Liquid Glass was so bad that Apple will give you another way to tone it down
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
Samsung may add this Galaxy S26 camera feature to its older flagship smartphones
Samsung may add this Galaxy S26 camera feature to its older flagship smartphones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless