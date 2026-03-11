OnePlus may have some big (and small) tablet surprises set for 2026
Could OnePlus be preparing for major tablet releases this year?
OnePlus Pad 3 for illustrative purposes. | Image by PhoneArena
OnePlus may be working on a small-sized tablet. Sounds familiar? It should — this rumor first appeared all the way back in August 2025. But as we all know, no small OnePlus tablet debuted last year. Could this one be any different?
The mini-sized tablet we've been hearing about could finally be coming
According to a fresh new leak by established leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo, a small OnePlus tablet could indeed launch this year. In a post from March 7, the OGA device might feature an 8-inch display and Snapdragon 8 chipset, possibly an 8 Gen 5 or an 8 Elite Gen 5. More importantly, the tipster claims an April debut is very likely.
Digital Chat Station brings back the small OnePlus tablet rumor. | Image by Weibo
However, since DCS specifically mentions "OGA", we should clear the air. This abbreviation is usually used for the OGA Group, which consists of Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme.
As previous releases have proven, when a China-exclusive Oppo tablet debuts, it usually gets a global rebrand under OnePlus. A recent example is the Oppo Pad 3, which is sold internationally as the OnePlus Pad 3.
In other words, if a "tentative April release" is already being mentioned for China, the global version of this rumored Mini tablet could arrive several months afterward, possibly this fall.
Possible name for the OnePlus small tablet revealed. | Image by Weibo
In a follow-up post, Digital Chat Station sparks a debate, asking Weibo users which mini tablet they're most excited about. This post gave us a possible name for the upcoming device: the Oppo/OnePlus Pad mini (though this remains undetermined).
Is this all?
The revival of the mini OnePlus tablet rumors is obviously a highlight, especially given that DCS also gives us a possible launch date (at least for China).
But the rumor mill didn't stop there. Yogesh Brar, a renowned X tipster, claims that OnePlus could also introduce a 12-inch tablet this year.
OnePlus is bringing Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 to a tablet..— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) March 10, 2026
Test model - 12", 8 Gen 5, 12,000mAh+ battery
Launch around June
Brar suggests the rumored device (likely the OnePlus Pad 4) might feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip and a massive battery with over 12,000mAh capacity.
The leaker additionally predicts this device could debut around June.
No additional information has been provided, though I personally think the tipped Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 is more likely to be the 8 Elite Gen 5 than the toned-down version. After all, the previous gen, the OnePlus Pad 3, packs a true premium Snapdragon 8 Elite inside, so adding the 8 Gen 5 could feel like a step back.
The scene is expanding on the OnePlus horizon
While some manufacturers are pushing the boundaries of extreme slimmness and huge display size, the truth is small tablets don't seem to receive the same attention. But let's be honest: not all users want a huge display.
For some, small options are the ideal middle ground, providing more screen real estate than smartphones and a compact size for on-the-go use. If OnePlus brings a high-end Snapdragon chip in an 8-inch screen, it might just be a winner for Android lovers.
