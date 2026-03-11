Get $5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

OnePlus may have some big (and small) tablet surprises set for 2026

Could OnePlus be preparing for major tablet releases this year?

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Tablets OnePlus
OnePlus Pad 3 in landscape orientation on a wooden table.
OnePlus Pad 3 for illustrative purposes. | Image by PhoneArena
OnePlus may be working on a small-sized tablet. Sounds familiar? It should — this rumor first appeared all the way back in August 2025. But as we all know, no small OnePlus tablet debuted last year. Could this one be any different?

The mini-sized tablet we've been hearing about could finally be coming


According to a fresh new leak by established leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo, a small OnePlus tablet could indeed launch this year. In a post from March 7, the OGA device might feature an 8-inch display and Snapdragon 8 chipset, possibly an 8 Gen 5 or an 8 Elite Gen 5. More importantly, the tipster claims an April debut is very likely.

Digital Chat Station brings back the small OnePlus tablet rumor. | Image by Weibo - OnePlus may have some big (and small) tablet surprises set for 2026
Digital Chat Station brings back the small OnePlus tablet rumor. | Image by Weibo


However, since DCS specifically mentions "OGA", we should clear the air. This abbreviation is usually used for the OGA Group, which consists of Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme. 

As previous releases have proven, when a China-exclusive Oppo tablet debuts, it usually gets a global rebrand under OnePlus. A recent example is the Oppo Pad 3, which is sold internationally as the OnePlus Pad 3.

Recommended For You

Which is the ideal tablet size for you?
3 Votes


In other words, if a "tentative April release" is already being mentioned for China, the global version of this rumored Mini tablet could arrive several months afterward, possibly this fall.

Possible name for the OnePlus small tablet revealed. | Image by Weibo - OnePlus may have some big (and small) tablet surprises set for 2026
Possible name for the OnePlus small tablet revealed. | Image by Weibo


In a follow-up post, Digital Chat Station sparks a debate, asking Weibo users which mini tablet they're most excited about. This post gave us a possible name for the upcoming device: the Oppo/OnePlus Pad mini (though this remains undetermined).

Is this all? 


The revival of the mini OnePlus tablet rumors is obviously a highlight, especially given that DCS also gives us a possible launch date (at least for China). 

But the rumor mill didn't stop there. Yogesh Brar, a renowned X tipster, claims that OnePlus could also introduce a 12-inch tablet this year. 



Brar suggests the rumored device (likely the OnePlus Pad 4) might feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip and a massive battery with over 12,000mAh capacity. 
The leaker additionally predicts this device could debut around June. 

No additional information has been provided, though I personally think the tipped Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 is more likely to be the 8 Elite Gen 5 than the toned-down version. After all, the previous gen, the OnePlus Pad 3, packs a true premium Snapdragon 8 Elite inside, so adding the 8 Gen 5 could feel like a step back. 

The scene is expanding on the OnePlus horizon


While some manufacturers are pushing the boundaries of extreme slimmness and huge display size, the truth is small tablets don't seem to receive the same attention. But let's be honest: not all users want a huge display.

For some, small options are the ideal middle ground, providing more screen real estate than smartphones and a compact size for on-the-go use. If OnePlus brings a high-end Snapdragon chip in an 8-inch screen, it might just be a winner for Android lovers.

Grab Mint's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo!

$10 /mo
$15
$5 off (33%)
Right now, you can take advantage of Mint Mobile's 5GB 3-month data plan at a solid discount. This 'last chance' promo lets you save $5/mo on the plan, making it simply too good to resist for those looking for a reliable and affordable service.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

iPhone 18 Pro: 7 hot upgrades coming this fall
iPhone 18 Pro: 7 hot upgrades coming this fall
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
Google's five-month-old Pixel Watch 4 may finally be worth your money at this lower-than-ever price
Google's five-month-old Pixel Watch 4 may finally be worth your money at this lower-than-ever price
These foldable iPhone renders are probably from Apple itself
These foldable iPhone renders are probably from Apple itself
Most of you don't expect the Galaxy S26 Ultra to be a big hit, but Samsung still holds all the cards
Most of you don't expect the Galaxy S26 Ultra to be a big hit, but Samsung still holds all the cards
Fantastic Google Messages feature is now being tested on the app
Fantastic Google Messages feature is now being tested on the app

Latest News

Check out all the changes in iOS 26.4 Beta 4, and yes, Siri 2.0 quietly broke an Apple record
Check out all the changes in iOS 26.4 Beta 4, and yes, Siri 2.0 quietly broke an Apple record
At $150 off, 256GB Galaxy S25 FE is selling like hotcakes
At $150 off, 256GB Galaxy S25 FE is selling like hotcakes
Google Photos gets a new toggle that helps you quickly choose between fast or intelligent search
Google Photos gets a new toggle that helps you quickly choose between fast or intelligent search
Liquid Glass was so bad that Apple will give you another way to tone it down
Liquid Glass was so bad that Apple will give you another way to tone it down
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
Samsung may add this Galaxy S26 camera feature to its older flagship smartphones
Samsung may add this Galaxy S26 camera feature to its older flagship smartphones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless