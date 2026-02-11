Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Apple Editorials iPhone
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
The iPhone 17e might be a big hit. Here's why.
Could Apple finally make the iPhone 17e everybody wanted? The iPhone 17e launch is imminent if we're to believe the latest leak by Mark Gurman, and there's a good chance this time the "e" model might be a big hit. There are several reasons behind this notion, and I'll share them all with you in the next couple of paragraphs.

The iPhone 17e is just around the corner



Mark Gurman didn't share a specific date for the iPhone 17e launch. However, last year Apple officially announced the first iPhone "e" model on February 28th, so we can expect a similar schedule for the iPhone 17e, given Apple tends to follow more or less the same launch schedules for its phones. 

There are some reports (coming from a German site called Macwelt) that the iPhone 17e might launch as early as Februrary 19. Of course, at the moment, all these are just guesses.

So, one of the first reasons the iPhone 17e might be a hit is its early debut and availability. The iPhone 18 series is months away, and there are even rumors some models might be postponed to early 2027.

Meanwhile, the newest and cheapest (more on this later) iPhone will be readily available in just a few weeks. And speaking of cheapest…

The iPhone 17e will most likely still be just $599



While there's huge uncertainty in smartphone prices this year, tied to various factors such as the global economy and the prices of certain components such as RAM and chips, the iPhone 17e is poised to retain the $599 price of its predecessor.

That's great news, especially in a world where you don't know how much the next iPhone will cost. Apple managed to keep the price of the regular iPhone 17 at $799, but the Pro models received a price bump.

We don't know whether Apple would be able to keep the price unchanged for its next-generation iPhone devices. Getting the $599 iPhone 17e now can be the wisest choice. You risk waiting for the next iPhone until 2027 and paying even more than last-generation models.

The iPhone 17e will have flagship performance


The A19 is a very powerful chip, no matter the Pro omission | Image by Apple - The iPhone 17e might be a big hit. Here&#039;s why.
Speaking of silicon chips and RAM prices brings us to the chips inside the iPhone 17e. According to Mark Gurman, the phone will use Apple's A19 silicon, a chip with flagship performance. Considering all the things we’ve already covered, this could be the best dollar-to-performance ratio on a new iPhone to date.

Furthermore, the new iPhone 17e will also feature Apple’s new generation modems - the C1X modem for cellular connectivity and the N1 chip for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Thread support, offering better performance and efficiency than ever before.

Of course, performance is not the single most important thing when choosing a smartphone, and the iPhone 17e is expected to bring another set of upgrades that can swing the scales and make people buy this model.

The iPhone 17e could feature a Dynamic Island display, possibly 120Hz refresh rate



This part is a little more speculative, as rumors come from different places, but there's a good chance the iPhone 17e will come without a notch and sporting the modern Dynamic Island on its display. This rumor comes from Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station, so we should take it with a grain of salt.

If true, this will not only offer additional functionality but also bring the iPhone 17e to the modern day and remove the design disadvantage the previous model had. I think most people would prefer to have Dynamic Island on their iPhone rather than the old notch.

The 120Hz rumor is a bit of a wild one, as there aren't many sources to corroborate it, but given Apple already slapped a 120Hz screen on the base iPhone 17, it's not out of the question.

The iPhone 17e is getting another modern feature



The last piece of the puzzle is the MagSafe functionality the iPhone 17e is poised to get. This feature is part of the Mark Gurman rumor set, so it's very plausible. This brings the iPhone 17e closer to the other devices from Apple's portfolio and removes yet another segregation point.

The ability to use all MagSafe accessories with the iPhone 17e will be an additional selling point for the device, not to mention the easier and faster (20-25W) wireless charging.

Are you excited about the iPhone 17e?

Conclusion



All these points might not mean much by themselves, but taken as a whole make for a very complete package. At least much more complete than the iPhone 16e was. And given the uncertainty about the launch date and price of the iPhone 18 series, Apple might have struck gold with the upcoming iPhone 17e.

Do you share this sentiment, and would you buy the iPhone 17e when it launches in a couple of weeks' time?

