A $400 discount drops the Pixel 9 Pro XL to an unbeatable price

The phone still packs a punch and is worth every penny at its current price.

A close-up of a person pulling a Pixel 9 Pro XL out of their pocket.
Pixel 9 Pro XL sliding out of pocket, showing its clean design. | Image by PhoneArena

The Pixel 10 Pro XL may be Google’s current top-of-the-line phone, but a massive 36% discount on its predecessor makes it the better choice. Sure, the latest model is powered by the all-new Tensor G5 chipset, but with Amazon’s price cut, you can get the Tensor G4-powered Pixel 9 Pro XL with 128GB of storage for well under $700. And that, well, that is a massive $400 off its usual cost of around $1,100.

Pixel 9 Pro XL 128GB, Hazel: Save $400 on Amazon!

$400 off (36%)
You can currently score the 128GB Pixel 9 Pro XL for less than $700 on Amazon, thanks to a massive $400 price cut. Rocking a capable Tensor G4 chipset, a stunning 6.8-inch display, and capable cameras, the phone is worth every penny. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


One might argue that just because the Pixel 9 Pro XL is an older model, it’s not worth spending $700 on. However, the truth is that the phone is absolutely still worth getting, especially now that it’s selling at a hefty $400 discount. The Tensor G4 chipset, coupled with 16GB of RAM, makes our friend here a beast of a smartphone. It can handle anything from day-to-day tasks like web browsing and YouTube to more demanding multitasking, apps, and games. Plus, Google has promised seven years of software support, which means the phone will be your faithful companion at least until August 2031.

Of course, being a high-end Pixel, it’s also one of the best camera phones on the market. Rocking a 50MP main camera and Google’s image-processing magic, the phone takes stunning photos with vibrant colors. And since you’ll want an equally impressive display to enjoy your photos in breathtaking quality, it comes equipped with a 6.8-inch OLED display with a 2992 x 1344 resolution and support for HDR content.

Overall, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is definitely still worth getting. Furthermore, Amazon’s current $400 discount definitely makes it an even bigger bang for your buck. That said, only a few units are left in stock at the time of writing, so don’t hesitate—act quickly and score one with this sweet Amazon deal today!

