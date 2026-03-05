Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Huawei Pura 80 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Can faster aperture help Samsung beat the innovative Pura 80 Ultra? | Image by PhoneArena
The new Galaxy S26 Ultra comes with upgraded cameras, faster lenses and Samsung's promise of even better "nightography." But can it beat the company that practically defined night photography on smartphones?
To find out, we put the S26 Ultra head-to-head against Huawei's latest camera powerhouse, the Pura 80 Ultra.
Over the past few days, we captured photos in all kinds of situations, from bright daylight, indoor office scenes and of course plenty of challenging low-light shots. We tested every camera using the default settings to see how these phones perform straight out of the box, and some of the results might surprise you.
Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Huawei Pura 80 Ultra Camera Specs:
|
|Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
|Huawei Pura 80 Ultra
|Main camera
| 200 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Samsung ISOCELL HP2
Aperture size: F1.4
Focal length: 23 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.3"
Pixel size: 0.6 μm
| 50 MP (OIS, Laser and PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.6/F4.0
Focal length: 22.5 mm
Sensor size: 1"
|Second camera
| 50 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF)
Sensor name: Samsung JN3
Aperture size: F1.9
Sensor size: 1/2.5"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
| 40 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.2
Focal Length: 13 mm
|Third camera
| 10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony IMX754
Optical zoom: 3.0x
Aperture size: F2.4
Sensor size: 1/3.94"
Pixel size: 1.12 μm
| 50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, Sensor-shift OIS, OIS)
Optical zoom: 3.7x
Aperture size: F2.4
Focal Length: 83 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.28"
|Fourth camera
| 50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony IMX854
Optical zoom: 5.0x
Aperture size: F2.9
Focal Length: 115 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.52"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
| 12.5 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, Sensor-shift OIS)
Optical zoom: 9.4x
Aperture size: F3.6
Focal Length: 212 mm
|Front
|12 MP (PDAF, HDR)
|13 MP
See the full Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Huawei Pura 80 Ultra specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool
While the Galaxy has a wide f/1.4 aperture for the main camera lens, it still uses a smaller sensor than the Huawei, so technical advantage is still on Huawei's side.
Huawei's innovative lens switching technology also allows it to juggle between a 3.7X and 9.4X lossless quality, while the Galaxy has a 3X and 5X telephoto lens, but not quite the reach of the Pura 80 Ultra.
Let's see if those specs translate into superior photos for the Huawei camera phone, or if the Galaxy can actually do a better job.
Main Camera
Zoom
Ultra-wide Camera
Selfie
So, does the new Galaxy S26 Ultra beat the Huawei Pura 80 Ultra?
