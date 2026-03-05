Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Huawei Pura 80 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison

The new Galaxy S26 Ultra comes with upgraded cameras, faster lenses and Samsung's promise of even better "nightography." But can it beat the company that practically defined night photography on smartphones?





To find out, we put the S26 Ultra head-to-head against Huawei's latest camera powerhouse, the Pura 80 Ultra.





Over the past few days, we captured photos in all kinds of situations, from bright daylight, indoor office scenes and of course plenty of challenging low-light shots. We tested every camera using the default settings to see how these phones perform straight out of the box, and some of the results might surprise you.







