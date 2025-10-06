iPhone 17 vs Refurbished: which old iPhones are best to buy now?
iPhones are great, cheaper iPhones are better! No need to buy the newest series when there's a huge variety of perfectly functional models waiting for you!
This story is sponsored by Back Market. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
Apple’s new iPhone 17 Pro is a gem, but can sure cost you as much as one. But the good news is that iPhones typically have a long life ahead of them. The powerful hardware provides the headroom, the software support ensures that you have the newest features each time they are released.
Yes, “pretty much” — many users avoid getting old second-hand models or refurbished units because they fear getting something that’s damaged or not working properly.
Back Market takes a hard stance against “Fast Tech” — the over-production of new models that we don’t really need each year. The company believes that, since modern tech is so advanced, it can last us for years, and that we can be more responsible consumers.
So, knowing that the iPhones can last quite a while, and that Back Market sells quality refurbished units, the question remaining is… “Which iPhone is best to buy refurbished?”.
Well, allow us to bring a few models to your attention:
That means two things. One, a brand-new iPhone 17 will last you a long, long time. And secondly, getting an older model is still pretty much guaranteed to also be good — run well, have a good camera, receive software updates.
Back Market deals only in quality refurbished phones
But the company also understands that users need to buy with confidence. Which is why it offers refurbished devices that have passed multi-point quality-assurance tests and have each been given a grade. So, you know exactly what you are buying.
Back Market’s guarantee:
- The devices are inspected and graded, so you know exactly what you are buying
- All mechanical parts are checked to ensure they are genuine / work as intended genuine parts
- Batteries are tested and guaranteed to have at least 80% capacity (90% for Premium grade units)
- Batteries with lower health are replaced
- Ports, SIM slots, biometric sensors, cameras, flashes, GPS, and screens are tested to work properly
- Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity check
- Speakers and microphones are tested
- If chargers and cables are included with the device, they are also inspected
- Phones are checked for carrier locks and advertised accordingly
- IMEIs go through a legitimacy check to make sure the device is not blacklisted
- 1-year warranty, free 30-day returns (plus expert support from Back Market)
Which old iPhone models are best to buy refurbished right now?
