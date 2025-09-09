iPhone 17, Pro, Pro Max and Air: are they waterproof, what's in the box and which color is the best pick for you
The iPhone 17 series is finally here! Here's what's in the box when you get one, the phones' IP rating, and which color would be the best pick for you.
After months of anticipation, Apple has finally lifted the veil on its newest flagship lineup: the iPhone 17 series. Consisting of a base iPhone 17, a slim-chic iPhone Air, and two powerful Pro-branded iPhones, this year's lineup is ready to battle for the title of the best flagship phones of 2025.
If you're due for an upgrade, or you just love the new iPhone 17 series, there are certain little things that will be good to know before you purchase yours.
Durability is key when we're talking about such expensive devices as the newest iPhones.
Does an IP68 rating mean the iPhone 17 models are waterproof? No, but it means they are water-resistant under certain conditions. A fully waterproof flagship phone doesn't exist at the moment, but the water-resistant rating on the iPhone 17 models is good enough to protect you against some accidents.
Do note that pool water, mineral water, and seawater do not fall under the 'freshwater' category, so be careful with your new iPhone around those.
Gone are the days when earbuds or charger bricks are included in the box with your new iPhone.
Expect the following in your iPhone 17 box:
The iPhone 17 is available only with eSIM, so you won't find a SIM ejector tool in the box.
This year, Apple is spicing things up with the iPhone 17 color palette. There are both conservative options and trendy and fancy ones.
While picking your new iPhone, it's important to ideally pick a color you love, or at least, pick a color that won't bother you. Luckily, Apple is giving quite a lot of options this year to match your preferences.
The iPhone Air, if that's your phone of choice, has four colors: The Cloud White, and Space Black ones are more if you're on the conservative side style-wise, while the Sky Blue can work for both simple looks or more trendy and fashionista ones. I'm tempted to say that the Light Gold looks exquisite as well, just like a jewel, and it's my personal favorite here.
The Dark Blue color is also great and can be ideal for both fashionista attire or serious business vibes. Of course, we also have the classics here, black and white, which are never out of style, really.
Finally, we have the iPhone 17 phones officially unveiled after months of speculation. They sport new looks, fresh colors that offer something for everyone, and an IP68 rating for durability.
This year, Apple's lineup is exciting, different from previous years, and I reckon lots of us are looking for an upgrade. I'm seriously considering an iPhone 17 Pro, and I think Apple's done a good job of keeping the interest going with this release.
iPhone 17 series: Are the new iPhones waterproof?
All phones from the iPhone 17 series sport the usual IP68 rating for water-resistance and protection against dust. This is a standard rating for flagship phones.
IP68 rating on the iPhone 17 series means: the phone is completely protected against dust (the '6' in the rating) and is resistant to submersion in freshwater to a depth of at least 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes (the '8' in the rating).
iPhone 17 series: What's in the box
- An iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, or Pro Max phone
- Charging and data transfer cable
- Paper inserts
Which iPhone 17 color is the best pick for you?
Recommended Stories
iPhone 17
Lavender iPhone 17. | Image Credit - Apple
For the iPhone 17, we have a plethora of gorgeous colors. We have fresh and youthful ones and regular, more conservative ones. If you're the type of person who wants something fresh and fun, you can go for the Lavender, Sage, or Blue iPhone 17. If you're a simple yet elegant and sophisticated traditionalist, you can choose the black or the white color variant.
iPhone Air
iPhone Air in Light Gold. | Image Credit - Apple
iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max
The iPhone 17 Pro's Cosmic Orange color is my personal favorite, as it's eye-catching, sophisticated, and simply put, gorgeous. I believe it could work with either a simple style (as a colorful accent) or with colorful, fun looks.
iPhone 17 Pro in Cosmic Orange. | Image Credit - Apple
There you have it, the iPhone 17 phones are official
