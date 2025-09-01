Apple swallowing its ego and redesigning iPhone 17 Pro to look like Pixel 10 is its best decision
Apple has probably had enough of the Pixel being positioned as the iPhone of Android.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
iPhone 17 Pro render | Image Credit - @asherdipps on X
Apple, like other smartphone makers, looks to its competitors for inspiration, but its imitation is usually limited to software features. This year, the company will be openly following a less successful rival to make the iPhone 17 Pro more appealing.
Apple made a blunder last year by promoting unfinished AI features as the main reason to buy the iPhone 16. The flashiest of those features still haven't shipped, and Apple has since shifted its focus to the Liquid Glass language for iOS. The company hasn't backtracked on its promises; it just needs more time.
The iPhone hasn't had a major redesign since 2017, and so dire is the situation that people bust out the same memes every year.
Meanwhile, the Pixel continues to be the phone to have for the latest AI features, and its design makes it stand out. While Pixel phones aren't the gold standard for what phones should be like, Google appears to be trying more than others.
The Pixel 10 doesn't necessarily provide the same polished experience as other top phones. That's a weak point, and Apple should exploit it to the fullest.
No such thing as an iPhone of Android?
The iPhone 17 Pro will have a horizontal camera bar, just like the Pixel 10. | Image Credit - Majin B
In many ways, Pixel phones are like iPhones. Google is in charge of both hardware and software; it makes its own chips, its phones run clean software, and the company is huge on software support.
While Pixel phones have yet to make a dent in the market share of Apple and Samsung, one report indicated that many Pixel users were formerly iPhone owners.
With each passing year, the Pixel is gaining more recognition, and its sales are steadily climbing. The iPhone-like experience is partially why it's succeeding.
Apple will be pulling a reverse UNO by making the iPhone 17 Pro look more like the Pixel. After all, the Pixel's design is part of its appeal, and this move may help keep potential defectors from switching.
A chance to ride on Pixel's coattails
The Pixel 10 is far from perfect. | Image Credit - Google
The Pixel 10 is the phone of the hour. It does have its flaws though.
Its chipset still appears to be holding it back. This was also the third year of Google putting too much emphasis on AI features.
The iPhone 17 Pro has a unique opportunity to target buyers who want a Pixel-like phone but not necessarily the Pixel.
Apple should aggressively market the iPhone 17 Pro's hardware features
AI hasn't taken off quite the way companies imagined. In fact, there are already talks of the AI bubble bursting. If the Pixel capitalized on the AI hype, Apple should perhaps capitalize on the anti-AI movement. Of course, the company doesn't have to be vocal about it and should continue working on AI features.
New hardware features for conventional phones are something that the industry desperately needs. Although it's too early for a verdict, the Pixel 10 appears to have shown that no amount of software trickery will make up for hardware.
