Leaked iPhone 17 Pro Max component image might be reason enough for performance fanatics to upgrade

The iPhone 17 Pro Max might be able to maintain high performance levels for longer.

iPhone 17 Pro Max renders | Image Credit - @MajinBuOfficial on X

The iPhone 17 launch event is just a week away now. Rumors are still pouring in. Today, a picture of the iPhone 17 Pro Max's vapor chamber was posted online.

The iPhone 17 Pro is widely rumored to feature vapor chamber cooling technology to better dissipate heat. X user @LusiRoy8, who has a limited track record of leaks, has shared an image that apparently shows this component. The component appears to cover a large area, likely designed to draw heat away from not only the chipset but also memory components.

An image depicting the iPhone 17 Pro Max's cooling system. | Image Credit @LusiRoy8 on X


Unlike top Android phones, the iPhone makes do with a graphite sheet instead of employing vapor chamber heatsinks. The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to be the first iPhone to feature the vapor chamber cooling technology.

This should result in more stable performance, considering a cooler phone won't require thermal throttling or performance reduction to protect internal components. This will ensure that the phone maintains its high performance even under demanding circumstances.

Smartphones tend to overheat under heavy load, and this problem was more pronounced in the iPhone 15 Pro, which had a titanium frame. Though Apple implemented new thermal management methods to improve the thermal performance of the iPhone 16 Pro, the problem didn't completely go away.

Would a dedicated cooling system be a strong reason to get the iPhone 17 Pro Max?

Vote View Result


With the iPhone 17 Pro, Apple is allegedly dropping titanium and embracing an aluminum chassis. This, along with a dedicated cooling system, will hopefully reduce the need for the chipset to thermally throttle itself.

With AI becoming central to the smartphone experience, thermal heat spreaders are non-negotiable now. AI tasks can put more strain on devices, making them more likely to heat up. A vapor chamber will help the iPhone 17 Pro maintain consistent performance by facilitating faster cooling.

While overheating and thermal throttling may not be an issue for customers who don't put their phone through its paces, the same isn't true for demanding users, especially those residing in warm climates.

Some reports said that the new cooling system would be limited to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, possibly because this model will allegedly be more powerful. While both models will likely be underpinned by the A19 Pro chip, only the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to be bumped to 12GB of RAM.

Apple will announce its new phones on September 9.

