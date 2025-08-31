The new iPhone 17 Pro clear phone cases don’t really live up to their name, or your expectations

*Image credit — Majin Bu

The new iPhone 17 Pro clear cases aren’t fully see-through at the back. | Image credit — Majin Bu

While I would have normally given this a pass, these cases really shouldn’t be marketed as clear cases, in my opinion. With such a large part of the case being solid white, there’s barely any “clear” areas in these clear cases.



Also, due to the much larger rear camera module this year on the iPhone 17 Pro and



I’m not really a fan of phone cases myself: I would much rather feel the exquisitely-designed thousand-Dollar device in my hand than a cheap silicone cover. As such, something like this doesn’t bother me personally, but I know that many of you will likely be a bit disappointed.



Then again, many people have shown a negative reaction to the redesign of the iPhone 17 Pro in general, and a phone case might be the least of their concerns. I think that the new



While I would have normally given this a pass, these cases really shouldn't be marketed as clear cases, in my opinion. With such a large part of the case being solid white, there's barely any "clear" areas in these clear cases.Also, due to the much larger rear camera module this year on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max , there's barely any case next to the iconic triple-camera layout. I don't think I'd be exaggerating if I said that Apple users will likely have to resort to third-party products this year if they want a true clear phone case.I'm not really a fan of phone cases myself: I would much rather feel the exquisitely-designed thousand-Dollar device in my hand than a cheap silicone cover. As such, something like this doesn't bother me personally, but I know that many of you will likely be a bit disappointed.Then again, many people have shown a negative reaction to the redesign of the iPhone 17 Pro in general, and a phone case might be the least of their concerns. I think that the new iPhone 17 Pro looks great , but I may very well be in the minority.However, if you don't like how the new clear cases look, you still have a colorful array of new silicone cases for the iPhone 17 to choose from. These not only look great, they also come in a multitude of bright colors. And I haven't even talked about the new iPhone 17 TechWoven phone cases





