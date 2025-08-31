Galaxy Buds FE for $69.99!

The new iPhone 17 Pro clear phone cases don’t really live up to their name, or your expectations

Apple's new clear phone cases for the iPhone 17 Pro series aren't exactly what you might have had in mind.

iPhone 17 Pro dummies in Apple's new clear phone cases
With the iPhone 17 series just a few days away, the last few bits and pieces that hadn’t been leaked yet are making themselves known. Amongst these are the new clear phone cases for the latest Apple flagships, but they’re not exactly what you might have expected.

While previous clear cases for the iPhone lineups have also been shipping with some bits not being see-through — for Apple MagSafe usually — the new cases take it a step further. According to a new, last-minute leak, this year’s clear phone cases for the Pro models actually have a significantly-sized portion that’s not transparent.

The new iPhone 17 Pro clear cases aren't fully see-through at the back.

While I would have normally given this a pass, these cases really shouldn’t be marketed as clear cases, in my opinion. With such a large part of the case being solid white, there’s barely any “clear” areas in these clear cases.

Also, due to the much larger rear camera module this year on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, there’s barely any case next to the iconic triple-camera layout. I don’t think I’d be exaggerating if I said that Apple users will likely have to resort to third-party products this year if they want a true clear phone case.

Do you like the new clear case design?

I’m not really a fan of phone cases myself: I would much rather feel the exquisitely-designed thousand-Dollar device in my hand than a cheap silicone cover. As such, something like this doesn’t bother me personally, but I know that many of you will likely be a bit disappointed.

Then again, many people have shown a negative reaction to the redesign of the iPhone 17 Pro in general, and a phone case might be the least of their concerns. I think that the new iPhone 17 Pro looks great, but I may very well be in the minority.

However, if you don’t like how the new clear cases look, you still have a colorful array of new silicone cases for the iPhone 17 to choose from. These not only look great, they also come in a multitude of bright colors. And I haven’t even talked about the new iPhone 17 TechWoven phone cases.

