Leaker posts video of "mass production" iPhone 17 Pro Max unit
Leaker posts a small video showing us what the iPhone 17 Pro Max actually looks like.
The iPhone 17 series is nearing launch, and perhaps for the first time, a factory floor image has leaked, giving us a real-world look at the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
While in-the-wild photos of Android phones often show up before release, the same isn't true for the iPhone. That's why it's surprising to see leaker Ice Universe post a video of the iPhone 17 Pro Max ahead of its official release.
While in-the-wild photos of Android phones often show up before release, the same isn't true for the iPhone. That's why it's surprising to see leaker Ice Universe post a video of the iPhone 17 Pro Max ahead of its official release.
A photo of iPhone 17 Pro Max units apparently taken at a mass production factory. | Image Credit - Ice Universe
According to machine translation, this is a "mass production" unit. This suggests that this is a retail model, though it could very well be a late-stage prototype as well.
It's not clear whether this is a retail unit or a pre-production iPhone 17 Pro Max. | Image Credit - Ice Universe
Either way, since this video apparently comes straight from an iPhone manufacturer, it gives a better idea of what the iPhone 17 Pro Max will look like than a dummy unit. That said, this might very well be a knock-off too, so it's best to take this rumor with a hefty dose of skepticism.
The rumored black, gray, and white variants can presumably be seen in the clip. The screen is covered by a protective sheet, and we don't get to see the phone in action.
An iPhone 17 Pro was previously spotted in late July in San Francisco, when an Apple employee was seen testing the device.
Phones tend to get hot under direct sunlight, but since the iPhone 17 Pro is rumored to run cooler, screen brightness likely won't be reduced intentionally to prevent overheating.
The phones will also have a more stable frame rate to ensure a better experience when playing games. This means that there will be no frame rate stuttering, even during times when the phone gets hot. This will seemingly be made possible by a dedicated cooling system.
The leaker also says that the phone's video performance when shooting at 4K/60 will improve.
The short video corroborates the iPhone 17 Pro's horizontal camera island, the familiar camera sensor arrangements, and the relocation of the LiDAR scanner, LED flash, and microphone to the far end of the island.
The rumored black, gray, and white variants can presumably be seen in the clip. The screen is covered by a protective sheet, and we don't get to see the phone in action.
An iPhone 17 Pro was previously spotted in late July in San Francisco, when an Apple employee was seen testing the device.
Another leaker from China has also shared some intel on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. Setsuna Digital, also known as Instant Digital, says that the devices will be able to retain high brightness levels for longer periods of time in sunlight.
The iPhone 17 Pro's improved efficiency will result in better display and video performance.
Phones tend to get hot under direct sunlight, but since the iPhone 17 Pro is rumored to run cooler, screen brightness likely won't be reduced intentionally to prevent overheating.
The phones will also have a more stable frame rate to ensure a better experience when playing games. This means that there will be no frame rate stuttering, even during times when the phone gets hot. This will seemingly be made possible by a dedicated cooling system.
The leaker also says that the phone's video performance when shooting at 4K/60 will improve.
Recommended Stories
Lastly, the tipster claims that not only will the battery capacity increase, but the phones will also be more power-efficient, making them surpass all other iPhones in battery life.
For reference, the iPhone 16 Pro Max sports a 4,685mAh battery, and its successor is rumored to pack a 5,000mAh cell. The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to inherit its predecessor's 3,582mAh battery.
The iPhone 17 Pro might prove to be the most interesting release in a long time, given that it will not only flaunt a revamped design but also offer performance improvements and a better camera system.
The iPhone 17 Pro might prove to be the most interesting release in a long time, given that it will not only flaunt a revamped design but also offer performance improvements and a better camera system.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: