Leaker posts video of "mass production" iPhone 17 Pro Max unit

Leaker posts a small video showing us what the iPhone 17 Pro Max actually looks like.

By
iPhone 17 Pro Max factory design
The iPhone 17 series is nearing launch, and perhaps for the first time, a factory floor image has leaked, giving us a real-world look at the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

While in-the-wild photos of Android phones often show up before release, the same isn't true for the iPhone. That's why it's surprising to see leaker Ice Universe post a video of the iPhone 17 Pro Max ahead of its official release.



According to machine translation, this is a "mass production" unit. This suggests that this is a retail model, though it could very well be a late-stage prototype as well.


Either way, since this video apparently comes straight from an iPhone manufacturer, it gives a better idea of what the iPhone 17 Pro Max will look like than a dummy unit. That said, this might very well be a knock-off too, so it's best to take this rumor with a hefty dose of skepticism.

The short video corroborates the iPhone 17 Pro's horizontal camera island, the familiar camera sensor arrangements, and the relocation of the LiDAR scanner, LED flash, and microphone to the far end of the island.

The rumored black, gray, and white variants can presumably be seen in the clip. The screen is covered by a protective sheet, and we don't get to see the phone in action.

An iPhone 17 Pro was previously spotted in late July in San Francisco, when an Apple employee was seen testing the device.

Another leaker from China has also shared some intel on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. Setsuna Digital, also known as Instant Digital, says that the devices will be able to retain high brightness levels for longer periods of time in sunlight.



Phones tend to get hot under direct sunlight, but since the iPhone 17 Pro is rumored to run cooler, screen brightness likely won't be reduced intentionally to prevent overheating.

The phones will also have a more stable frame rate to ensure a better experience when playing games. This means that there will be no frame rate stuttering, even during times when the phone gets hot. This will seemingly be made possible by a dedicated cooling system.

The leaker also says that the phone's video performance when shooting at 4K/60 will improve.

Which rumored iPhone 17 Pro Max feature are you looking forward to the most?

Lastly, the tipster claims that not only will the battery capacity increase, but the phones will also be more power-efficient, making them surpass all other iPhones in battery life. 

For reference, the iPhone 16 Pro Max sports a 4,685mAh battery, and its successor is rumored to pack a 5,000mAh cell. The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to inherit its predecessor's 3,582mAh battery.

The iPhone 17 Pro might prove to be the most interesting release in a long time, given that it will not only flaunt a revamped design but also offer performance improvements and a better camera system.

Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
