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5G-enabled iPad Pro (M5) plummets on Amazon, offering MacBook Pro-level power for $101 less

The tablet ticks all the right boxes, so you just can't go wrong with getting one.

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A close-up of the iPad Pro (M5).
A close-up of the iPad Pro (M5). | Image by PhoneArena

There’s only one iPad that’s likely on your shortlist if you’re in the market for a top-tier Apple tablet, and that is the latest and greatest iPad Pro with the M5 chip. But even if you aren’t currently looking for a new iPad Pro, I’m sure you’d appreciate Amazon’s sweet $101 discount on the 11-inch, 5G-enabled model with 256GB of storage.

Thanks to this deal, you can get Apple’s best tablet yet in Space Black for just south of $1,099. If you don’t need cellular connectivity, the Wi-Fi-only variant is also on sale right now and available for less than $930.

iPad Pro M5, 11-inch, 5G, 256GB: Save $101 on Amazon!

$101 off (8%)
Looking for the 11-inch iPad Pro (M5) with 5G? Amazon has slashed the price of the Space Black model by $101, letting you snag the 256GB version for less than $1,099. While it’s still a premium purchase, the sheer power this thing brings to the table makes it a top-tier choice that will easily stand the test of time. Plus, it offers stunning picture quality, allowing you to savor every moment of your favorite movies and TV series. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon
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Now, there are two hard truths here. The first one is obviously the price. While the current sub-$1,099 tag is a far better proposition compared to the usual $1,199, it will still put a serious dent in your bank account. The second truth? Yes, it’s expensive, but it’s also the best non-Android tablet you can buy right now.

The M5 inside this thing is an absolute monster of a chip. Sure, since this is the 256GB model, you’ll get the variant with one less performance core—three performance and six efficiency—but even with that, the silicon is incredibly powerful and can tackle absolutely anything you throw its way.

Of course, the firepower of the M5 shouldn’t surprise us, as it’s the same processor that powers the latest MacBook Air and the entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro. If Apple has decided to use this chip in its laptops, which are built for both casual use and demanding workflows, I think it’s safe to say you’re getting an absolute powerhouse.

That also makes the latest iPad Pro a great long-term investment, as you’ll not only be able to use your tablet for casual stuff like watching YouTube but also for work like conducting research, editing videos, and producing music projects. Plus, you’ll have headroom for years, so you won’t have to think about replacing it soon.

Beyond the insane amount of firepower the M5 brings to the table, you’ll also be getting exceptional visuals on the go. The tablet boasts a Tandem OLED panel with a crisp 2420 x 1668 resolution, offering high-fidelity picture quality with vibrant, accurate colors. And since this is the Pro model, it also supports Apple’s ProMotion, which is the company’s fancy way of saying the screen has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, making everything feel buttery-smooth.

To top this off, the latest iPad Pro can reach a 50% charge in just 30 minutes, as long as you use a 60W charging brick or higher. So, when you finally deplete your tablet’s battery after binge-watching a whole season of For All Mankind or Foundation, you can plug it in, grab a snack, and continue your marathon after just 30 minutes.

Honestly, I could go on and on about how incredible the iPad Pro with the M5 chip really is. And that, mind you, comes from a Sammy fanboy who is in love with the Galaxy Tab S11.

In fact, the only downside I can think of—besides the price—is the lack of an included Apple Pencil, as Samsung ships its high-end tablets with a stylus in the box. Other than that, I can’t really give you a reason not to take advantage of this deal. I actually encourage you to act fast and upgrade your tablet game for less with a brand-new iPad Pro (M5) today! Go ahead and do just that!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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