5G-enabled iPad Pro (M5) plummets on Amazon, offering MacBook Pro-level power for $101 less

$101 off (8%)

Looking for the 11-inch iPad Pro (M5) with 5G? Amazon has slashed the price of the Space Black model by $101, letting you snag the 256GB version for less than $1,099. While it’s still a premium purchase, the sheer power this thing brings to the table makes it a top-tier choice that will easily stand the test of time. Plus, it offers stunning picture quality, allowing you to savor every moment of your favorite movies and TV series. Don't miss out!