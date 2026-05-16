Beats Solo 4 offer up to 50 hours of playtime and are impossible to resist at 35% off





Beats Solo 4: Save $70 on Amazon! $70 off (35%) You can snag the Beats Solo 4 for just under $130 right now, thanks to a sweet $70 discount on Amazon. While these headphones lack ANC, they more than make up for it with high-quality sound, 50 hours of battery life, and support for both head tracking and Apple's Spatial Audio. Plus, you can even enjoy lossless audio through a wired connection. Act fast and save while the deal lasts! Buy at Amazon

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Beats is one of the top audio companies on the market, so I bet you didn’t think you could get a pair of brand-new Beats headphones for less than $130. And while you’d normally be right, Amazon has slashed 35% off the Beats Solo 4, dropping them just below the $130 mark.Yep, that’s right, fellow deal hunter! You can currently snag a set of Beats Solo 4 for $70 off their price, which is definitely not a bad deal, considering these usually go for around $200. To top this off, the discount applies to the models in Matte Black, Cloud Pink, and Slate Blue, so you can save a good chunk of cash and snatch a pair that best fits your taste.As for the headphones themselves, well, they provide the signature high-quality Beats sound with the deep bass we hip-hop lovers appreciate so much. They also come with dynamic head tracking and Spatial Audio support, making your songs feel three-dimensional and your listening experience more immersive.You can even enjoy lossless audio as long as you connect them via USB-C or an audio cable—both, by the way, are included in the box. Of course, this also means you can listen to music even when you deplete the battery, though, with up to 50 hours of listening time on a single charge, that would definitely be a feat.That being said, Beats had to make some compromises in order for the headphones to come at a more reasonable price. That’s why there’s no ANC on board or features like Auto Pause and Multipoint. Another thing to keep in mind is that they are on the smaller side, so while they have rich cushioning, they likely won’t feel comfy if you have large ears.On the flip side, Amazon gives you 30 days to ask for a refund, so you can return them in case they aren’t a good fit for you. Therefore, I think there’s nothing to worry about and you should miss out on this deal only if ANC is a top priority. But then again, you’ll be missing out on a pair of headphones that offer up to a whopping 50 hours of playtime — definitely a dilemma.