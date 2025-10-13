Available at its lowest price, the 11-inch iPad Air (M3) is a real treat
Delivering fast performance and a gorgeous display for just shy of $450, this is a no-brainer for anyone who wants a capable tablet that won't break the bank.
The 11-inch iPad Air with an M3 chip is a real treat right now. We’re not kidding! Amazon is offering a massive $150 discount on the 128GB version of this beast, letting you score one for just shy of $450—an absolute no-brainer! Furthermore, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this tablet, making Amazon’s current deal one that’s hard to pass up.
Additionally, it sports a stunning 11-inch display with a 2360 × 1640 resolution, offering gorgeous visuals on the go, even though it’s an LCD panel rather than an OLED display. Sure, you’ll be missing out on deep blacks and an overall higher picture quality, but Apple, being Apple, offers OLED screens only with its Pro models, which are much more expensive. Therefore, we believe the overall picture quality is incredible, especially given the current sub-$450 price.
However, we absolutely recommend snagging a brand-new 11-inch iPad Air (M3) if you use your slate indoors and don’t require the absolute best viewing experience, as the device is a steal at its current price on Amazon. So, if it fits the bill for you, don’t miss out—save while the deal lasts!
But it’s not just the discount that’s impressive, as the iPad Air brings a tremendous amount of value on its own. For instance, its M3 chip is incredibly powerful, and there’s no task, app, or game that can stand in its way. This makes it a solid choice if you need a slate for work.
Something to keep in mind, though, is that—again, Apple being Apple—the display is limited to a 60Hz refresh rate and has a peak brightness of only 500 nits. While you can get used to the lower refresh rate, you might have trouble seeing what’s on the display in direct sunlight. That’s why we don’t recommend this slate if you mainly use your tablet outdoors.
