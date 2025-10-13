iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Available at its lowest price, the 11-inch iPad Air (M3) is a real treat

Delivering fast performance and a gorgeous display for just shy of $450, this is a no-brainer for anyone who wants a capable tablet that won't break the bank.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Tablets Deals iPad
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holding an iPad Air (M3).
The 11-inch iPad Air with an M3 chip is a real treat right now. We’re not kidding! Amazon is offering a massive $150 discount on the 128GB version of this beast, letting you score one for just shy of $450—an absolute no-brainer! Furthermore, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this tablet, making Amazon’s current deal one that’s hard to pass up.

But it’s not just the discount that’s impressive, as the iPad Air brings a tremendous amount of value on its own. For instance, its M3 chip is incredibly powerful, and there’s no task, app, or game that can stand in its way. This makes it a solid choice if you need a slate for work.

Save $150 on the iPad Air M3, 11-inch, 128GB, Space Gray!

$150 off (25%)
Amazon is offering a massive $150 discount, dropping the 11-inch iPad Air (M3) in Space Gray to its lowest price yet. This allows you to grab one with 128GB of storage for just under $450. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


Additionally, it sports a stunning 11-inch display with a 2360 × 1640 resolution, offering gorgeous visuals on the go, even though it’s an LCD panel rather than an OLED display. Sure, you’ll be missing out on deep blacks and an overall higher picture quality, but Apple, being Apple, offers OLED screens only with its Pro models, which are much more expensive. Therefore, we believe the overall picture quality is incredible, especially given the current sub-$450 price.

Something to keep in mind, though, is that—again, Apple being Apple—the display is limited to a 60Hz refresh rate and has a peak brightness of only 500 nits. While you can get used to the lower refresh rate, you might have trouble seeing what’s on the display in direct sunlight. That’s why we don’t recommend this slate if you mainly use your tablet outdoors.

However, we absolutely recommend snagging a brand-new 11-inch iPad Air (M3) if you use your slate indoors and don’t require the absolute best viewing experience, as the device is a steal at its current price on Amazon. So, if it fits the bill for you, don’t miss out—save while the deal lasts!

Available at its lowest price, the 11-inch iPad Air (M3) is a real treat

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Will the Galaxy S26 have Snapdragon or Exynos? I think it’s time we stopped caring

by Abdullah Asim • 3

Apple, other tech firms avoid major serious non-tariff issue with China

by Alan Friedman • 2

Is Galaxy S26 copying the iPhone 17?

by Abdullah Asim • 8
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung is about to end the iPhone's string of being first with the newest build of this component
Samsung is about to end the iPhone's string of being first with the newest build of this component
Motorola's cheapest 2025 smartphone becomes even harder to resist at a new record low price
Motorola's cheapest 2025 smartphone becomes even harder to resist at a new record low price
Apple Watch expands a potentially life-saving feature to millions more users
Apple Watch expands a potentially life-saving feature to millions more users
Best Buy trumps Amazon with two outstanding Surface Pro 12 'Techtober' deals
Best Buy trumps Amazon with two outstanding Surface Pro 12 'Techtober' deals
Google tests a very welcome change to the Android version of Google Maps
Google tests a very welcome change to the Android version of Google Maps
Is Galaxy S26 copying the iPhone 17?
Is Galaxy S26 copying the iPhone 17?

Latest News

Google spills the secrets of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's gearless hinge
Google spills the secrets of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's gearless hinge
Instagram and Facebook just taught your favorite influencers to speak four languages overnight
Instagram and Facebook just taught your favorite influencers to speak four languages overnight
You have 24 hours (or less) to get the stunning Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at $150 off
You have 24 hours (or less) to get the stunning Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at $150 off
If you woke up to SOS mode on your Verizon phone, you weren't alone [UPDATED]
If you woke up to SOS mode on your Verizon phone, you weren't alone [UPDATED]
Google tests a very welcome change to the Android version of Google Maps
Google tests a very welcome change to the Android version of Google Maps
AT&T smokes T-Mobile in download speed after 5G SA deployment
AT&T smokes T-Mobile in download speed after 5G SA deployment
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless