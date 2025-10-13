Available at its lowest price, the 11-inch iPad Air (M3) is a real treat





Save $150 on the iPad Air M3, 11-inch, 128GB, Space Gray! $150 off (25%) Amazon is offering a massive $150 discount, dropping the 11-inch iPad Air (M3) in Space Gray to its lowest price yet. This allows you to grab one with 128GB of storage for just under $450. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon



Additionally, it sports a stunning 11-inch display with a 2360 × 1640 resolution, offering gorgeous visuals on the go, even though it’s an LCD panel rather than an OLED display. Sure, you’ll be missing out on deep blacks and an overall higher picture quality, but Apple, being Apple, offers OLED screens only with its Pro models, which are much more expensive. Therefore, we believe the overall picture quality is incredible, especially given the current sub-$450 price.



Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Something to keep in mind, though, is that—again, Apple being Apple—the display is limited to a 60Hz refresh rate and has a peak brightness of only 500 nits. While you can get used to the lower refresh rate, you might have trouble seeing what’s on the display in direct sunlight. That’s why we don’t recommend this slate if you mainly use your tablet outdoors.



However, we absolutely recommend snagging a brand-new 11-inch

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!

Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!



Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE Additionally, it sports a stunning 11-inch display with a 2360 × 1640 resolution, offering gorgeous visuals on the go, even though it’s an LCD panel rather than an OLED display. Sure, you’ll be missing out on deep blacks and an overall higher picture quality, but Apple, being Apple, offers OLED screens only with its Pro models, which are much more expensive. Therefore, we believe the overall picture quality is incredible, especially given the current sub-$450 price.Something to keep in mind, though, is that—again, Apple being Apple—the display is limited to a 60Hz refresh rate and has a peak brightness of only 500 nits. While you can get used to the lower refresh rate, you might have trouble seeing what’s on the display in direct sunlight. That’s why we don’t recommend this slate if you mainly use your tablet outdoors.However, we absolutely recommend snagging a brand-new 11-inch iPad Air (M3) if you use your slate indoors and don’t require the absolute best viewing experience, as the device is a steal at its current price on Amazon. So, if it fits the bill for you, don’t miss out—save while the deal lasts!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

The 11-inch iPad Air with an M3 chip is a real treat right now. We’re not kidding! Amazon is offering a massive $150 discount on the 128GB version of this beast, letting you score one for just shy of $450—an absolute no-brainer! Furthermore, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this tablet, making Amazon’s current deal one that’s hard to pass up.But it’s not just the discount that’s impressive, as the iPad Air brings a tremendous amount of value on its own. For instance, its M3 chip is incredibly powerful, and there’s no task, app, or game that can stand in its way. This makes it a solid choice if you need a slate for work.