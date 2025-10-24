This 1TB iPad Air M2 is $300 off in an exceptional Amazon sale

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPad fans, this is one of the best iPad Air promos we've ever seen at Amazon. Believe it or not, one particular M2 variant is now available with a massive $300 discount. We're talking about the 11-inch Purple model with a huge 1TB of storage.

iPad Air M2 is now $300 off

$300 off (27%)
The 1TB iPad Air M2 has become an unmissable bargain at Amazon. Right now, you can get the 1TB model in Purple for a massive $300 off its original price, making it a much more affordable choice. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

Even though it’s an older model, this deal is absolutely worth it. In fact, we've only seen the tablet at the same ~$800 asking price once before, and that was all the way back in July. Plus, it was the cellular-ready model on sale back then, while the current sale applies to the Wi-Fi-only variant.

Sure, the M3-powered beast brings even more to the table, at least as far as performance goes. But you can only save $150 on the latest Air, which means you'd have to cough up nearly $950 for it.

Truth be told, many users might not even need M3 power — the iPad Air M2 is pretty capable in its own right. During our time with it, we actually struggled to find something that could push the processor to its limits. That's to say, expect smooth sailing with any task and plenty of potential left at your fingertips. Don't forget to check out our iPad Air M2 review for more performance details.

The display isn't quite as remarkable as on the iPad Pro line, but it gives you excellent colors and crisp visuals. That should be good enough for streaming and entertainment, right? And speaking of which, you'll have space for practically everything with this 1TB variant. Just a note — the 11-inch LCD screen caps at 60Hz, so you can't really expect a silky-smooth scrolling experience.

Undeniably, the iPad Air M2 won't be your primary choice at its standard $1,100 price. But given the rarity of this $300 discount and considering the fact that a better promo is unlikely to appear soon, we'd definitely recommend the 1TB model right now. If you're tempted, now's your chance to save $300 at Amazon.

