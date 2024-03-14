Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Best iPad Air deals in 2024: these are the best iPad Air offers available right now

Apple Picks Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best iPad Air deals in 2024
The iPad Pro (2022) is undoubtedly fantastic, but what if you can’t splurge on such a powerful beast? You can always opt for the more affordable and still capable iPad Air.

iPad Air models are exceptionally popular and for the right reasons, too. These Apple tablets provide the perfect balance between power and price. Plus, many Air models regularly sell at discounted prices at some of the most popular merchants, including Amazon.

Here, Here, we’ve listed all the best iPad Air deals on models dating back to 2020. And if you need a regular iPad or an iPad Pro model, you might want to check out the best iPad deals in 2024 we’ve come across so far. Are you ready? Let's find your new iPad Air at a cheap price.

Jump to:

How much will the iPad Air (2024) cost


Storage10.9-inch iPad Air (2024) (Wi-Fi)10.9-inch iPad Air (2024) (Wi-Fi, cellular)12.9-inch iPad Air (2024) (Wi-Fi)12.9-inch iPad Air (2024) (Wi-Fi, cellular)
64GB$599$749$799$949
256GB$749$899$949$1,149
*Pricing expectations based on previous iPad Air and iPad Pro models.

As you might know, we’re waiting for Apple to introduce new iterations along its entire tablet lineup. That includes the iPad Air (2024). Rumors swivel around the Cupertino-based tech giant launching not one but two size variants. As per Mark Gurman’s latest Bloomberg post, the iPad Air (2024) could come in a 12.9-inch version besides the standard 10.9-inch model. 

While no official launch date has been announced, the 6th-gen iPad Air’s launch seems imminent. The revamped tablet is rumored to sport an all-new processor, but the brand has succeeded in keeping other software and hardware modifications behind closed doors. Feel free to go into more detail via our iPad Air (2024) preview.

iPad Air (2022) deals


The iPad Air (2022) features the M1 chipset. The same processor is found in the 3rd and 5th Gen iPad Pro (2021), so the 5th Gen iPad Air is capable of quite a lot. The 2022-released iPad Air features a10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with 60Hz refresh rates. Unlike the Pro, this bad boy uses a fingerprint sensor instead of a Face ID.

Recommended Stories
If you’re looking for the cheapest iPad Air to buy right now, we’d recommend choosing Amazon, Target, or Walmart as your retailer. Currently, Amazon sells the 256GB model at 20% off in select colors, while Walmart offers the base storage version at $120 off. There's also a carrier deal available at AT&T that lets you save $100 without trade-ins.

The iPad Air (2022) is now 20% off at Amazon

Would you like to snag a brand-new 5th Gen iPad Air (2022) at discounted prices? Amazon currently offers the 256GB model in select colors at 20% off its price tag. With a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with 60Hz refresh rates, M1 chipset inside, touch ID, and compatibility with the 2nd Gen Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, the iPad Air (2022) is arguably the best all-rounder for almost every iOS user. Get it now and save $150.
$149 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

The iPad Air (2022) is now 25% off at Target

Don't mind the base 64GB version? In that case, we suggest opting for Target as your retailer. This merchant currently offers different colors of the 5th Gen iPad Air with 64GB of storage space at $150 off its price tag. Keep in mind that you can also unlock extra savings if you bundle your tablet with the Magic Keyboard or the Keyboard Case. The former is now 17% off with an iPad Air purchase, while the latter is 15% cheaper when you buy an iPad Air.
$150 off (25%)
$449 99
$599 99
Buy at Target

The iPad Air (2022) is up to $100 off at AT&T

If you want your iPad Air (2022) tied to a carrier, why not opt for AT&T's offer? If you buy the tablet with a qualifying plan, add at least one new line, and activate service on an eligible postpaid AT&T data plan, you can save up to $100 via monthly bill credits over 36 months. The iOS tablet arrives at discounted prices only if you purchase it with an installment plan. What's more, the carrier allows trade-ins. So, trading in an eligible device in good condition can help you save even more on the 5th Gen iPad Air.
$3 off (13%)
$18 06 /mo
$20 84
Buy at AT&T

iPad Air (2020) deals


The iPad Air (2020) is getting a bit outdated, especially considering the 6th Gen iPad Air is coming soon. It has the same 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display as the 5th Gen iPad Air, with the same 2360 x 1640 pixels resolution. With an A14 Bionic chip inside, this tablet certainly isn’t as powerful as the M1-powered model, but it may still be good enough for some users.

As an older device, this bad boy can’t really be found in an untouched and unopened condition at lower prices, at least not for the time being. If you don’t mind getting a refurbished model, Amazon is arguably the place for you.

The e-commerce giant regularly sells various storage and color options at discounted prices in different renewed conditions. That way, you can pick an iPad Air at a price that won’t hurt your budget.

(Renewed) iPad Air (2020) (64GB, Pink): save 9% at Amazon

If you don't care much for new and unopened tech, perhaps you might find Apple's offer on a renewed premium iPad Air a suitable choice. The deal applies to the model in Pink with 64GB of storage space. The tablet has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina screen with 60Hz refresh rates and an Apple A14 Bionic chipset inside. The slate runs on iPadOS 14 out of the box.
$45 off (9%)
Buy at Amazon

(Renewed) iPad Air (2020), Wi-Fi+cellular: 20% off

Another offer at Amazon lets you get the 256GB iPad Air (2020) in excellent condition at a 20% cheaper price. This model comes with Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity, allowing you to handle phone calls and not just browse the web. The tablet has a great 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, a premium design, and is fully functional under the Amazon Renewed standards.
$144 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
How to tell whether T-Mobile's 5G service will get faster in your area
How to tell whether T-Mobile's 5G service will get faster in your area
iPhone 16 Pro design sketches highlight changes Apple is reportedly planning to make
iPhone 16 Pro design sketches highlight changes Apple is reportedly planning to make
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.
Samsung expected to be replaced as top foldable phone manufacturer during first quarter
Samsung expected to be replaced as top foldable phone manufacturer during first quarter
Amazon's jumbo-sized Fire Max 11 tablet is on sale at a jumbo discount in two variants
Amazon's jumbo-sized Fire Max 11 tablet is on sale at a jumbo discount in two variants

Latest News

Amazon's OG Echo Auto is simply too cheap to be ignored in this crazy new deal
Amazon's OG Echo Auto is simply too cheap to be ignored in this crazy new deal
Apple's Beats Studio3 are a true budget delight after a phenomenal 52% discount
Apple's Beats Studio3 are a true budget delight after a phenomenal 52% discount
OnePlus Ace 3V confirmed to pack a flagship-level chipset and debut next week
OnePlus Ace 3V confirmed to pack a flagship-level chipset and debut next week
"Sticky scrolling" bug makes it difficult to enjoy using the Pixel Fold
"Sticky scrolling" bug makes it difficult to enjoy using the Pixel Fold
TIDAL launches Circles, a safe space dedicated to artists
TIDAL launches Circles, a safe space dedicated to artists
Spotify to launch new Audiobooks feature in April
Spotify to launch new Audiobooks feature in April
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless