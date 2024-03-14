Best iPad Air deals in 2024: these are the best iPad Air offers available right now

The iPad Air (2022) is up to $100 off at AT&T

If you want your iPad Air (2022) tied to a carrier, why not opt for AT&T's offer? If you buy the tablet with a qualifying plan, add at least one new line, and activate service on an eligible postpaid AT&T data plan, you can save up to $100 via monthly bill credits over 36 months. The iOS tablet arrives at discounted prices only if you purchase it with an installment plan. What's more, the carrier allows trade-ins. So, trading in an eligible device in good condition can help you save even more on the 5th Gen iPad Air.