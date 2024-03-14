Best iPad Air deals in 2024: these are the best iPad Air offers available right now

Up Next:
The iPad Pro (2022) is undoubtedly fantastic, but what if you can’t splurge on such a powerful beast? You can always opt for the more affordable and still capable iPad Air.
iPad Air models are exceptionally popular and for the right reasons, too. These Apple tablets provide the perfect balance between power and price. Plus, many Air models regularly sell at discounted prices at some of the most popular merchants, including Amazon.
Here, Here, we’ve listed all the best iPad Air deals on models dating back to 2020. And if you need a regular iPad or an iPad Pro model, you might want to check out the best iPad deals in 2024 we’ve come across so far. Are you ready? Let's find your new iPad Air at a cheap price.
Jump to:
How much will the iPad Air (2024) cost
*Pricing expectations based on previous iPad Air and iPad Pro models.
|Storage
|10.9-inch iPad Air (2024) (Wi-Fi)
|10.9-inch iPad Air (2024) (Wi-Fi, cellular)
|12.9-inch iPad Air (2024) (Wi-Fi)
|12.9-inch iPad Air (2024) (Wi-Fi, cellular)
|64GB
|$599
|$749
|$799
|$949
|256GB
|$749
|$899
|$949
|$1,149
As you might know, we’re waiting for Apple to introduce new iterations along its entire tablet lineup. That includes the iPad Air (2024). Rumors swivel around the Cupertino-based tech giant launching not one but two size variants. As per Mark Gurman’s latest Bloomberg post, the iPad Air (2024) could come in a 12.9-inch version besides the standard 10.9-inch model.
While no official launch date has been announced, the 6th-gen iPad Air’s launch seems imminent. The revamped tablet is rumored to sport an all-new processor, but the brand has succeeded in keeping other software and hardware modifications behind closed doors. Feel free to go into more detail via our iPad Air (2024) preview.
iPad Air (2022) deals
The iPad Air (2022) features the M1 chipset. The same processor is found in the 3rd and 5th Gen iPad Pro (2021), so the 5th Gen iPad Air is capable of quite a lot. The 2022-released iPad Air features a10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with 60Hz refresh rates. Unlike the Pro, this bad boy uses a fingerprint sensor instead of a Face ID.
If you’re looking for the cheapest iPad Air to buy right now, we’d recommend choosing Amazon, Target, or Walmart as your retailer. Currently, Amazon sells the 256GB model at 20% off in select colors, while Walmart offers the base storage version at $120 off. There's also a carrier deal available at AT&T that lets you save $100 without trade-ins.
iPad Air (2020) deals
The iPad Air (2020) is getting a bit outdated, especially considering the 6th Gen iPad Air is coming soon. It has the same 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display as the 5th Gen iPad Air, with the same 2360 x 1640 pixels resolution. With an A14 Bionic chip inside, this tablet certainly isn’t as powerful as the M1-powered model, but it may still be good enough for some users.
As an older device, this bad boy can’t really be found in an untouched and unopened condition at lower prices, at least not for the time being. If you don’t mind getting a refurbished model, Amazon is arguably the place for you.
The e-commerce giant regularly sells various storage and color options at discounted prices in different renewed conditions. That way, you can pick an iPad Air at a price that won’t hurt your budget.
