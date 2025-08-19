iOS 26 will change iMessage – don't miss this hidden feature coming to your iPhone
Apple's next big update is bringing subtle but long-awaited improvements to iMessage that will make texting on your iPhone smoother and smarter.
iOS 26 is going to be one big update when it launches next month with the iPhone 17 series. Apart from the big redesign, though, there's a plethora of smaller changes and tweaks across the board. One of them is a particularly useful feature for iMessage: drafts.
For the first time, the iMessage app will have a dedicated Drafts folder with iOS 26. When you tap on it, you see only messages that you have partly written and not sent yet, which is super useful, especially if you're someone like me who likes to think a message through before sending it.
This approach is also taken for draft messages. When you start writing text for a conversation but then leave the message, this makes a draft, just like with other chat platforms like Signal. You can then use the filter from the top-right to show only conversations that are drafted.
When a filter is active, the toolbar button has a prominent blue tint. This is done so you don't forget that you are only seeing a subset of messages. Tapping the button again removes the filter so you can get access to all your chats once again.
To find the Drafts, there's a new filter button at the top-right of the screen. From there, you can find usual sections like Messages, Spam, and Recently Deleted. But there are also other filter options that can appear in that menu.
iOS 26 is now almost here. | Image Credit - Apple
If you have relevant matching conversations, a filter would appear. Like, for example, if you have scheduled a message with the Send Later feature, you can find the conversation again with a Send Later filter. Unread messages, if you have any, will show up under an Unread filter, which won't show up if you've read everything, making the experience simple and intuitive.
This feels like a long-overdue feature, but I'm glad it's finally coming to iMessage. I, for one, will take advantage of it and can't wait to have it on my iPhone.
Right now, iOS 26 is in its beta testing phase, and it will arrive to supported iPhones next month.
