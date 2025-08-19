iOS 26 will change iMessage – don't miss this hidden feature coming to your iPhone

iOS 26

To find the Drafts, there's a new filter button at the top-right of the screen. From there, you can find usual sections like Messages, Spam, and Recently Deleted. But there are also other filter options that can appear in that menu.





If you have relevant matching conversations, a filter would appear. Like, for example, if you have scheduled a message with the Send Later feature, you can find the conversation again with a Send Later filter. Unread messages, if you have any, will show up under an Unread filter, which won't show up if you've read everything, making the experience simple and intuitive.

This feels like a long-overdue feature, but I'm glad it's finally coming to iMessage. I, for one, will take advantage of it and can't wait to have it on my iPhone.





Right now, iOS 26 is in its beta testing phase, and it will arrive to supported iPhones next month.

