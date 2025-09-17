iOS 26 adds stunning 3D Spatial Wallpapers: your photos come alive

iOS 26 brings Spatial Wallpapers to iPhone

How to set up Spatial Wallpapers on iPhone with iOS 26

Long-press on the Lock Screen to enter customization mode Tap the "+" (Add New) button Select Photos from your gallery and pick your photo Tap on the "3D" or "Spatial" button at the bottom of the screen Then, set up the wallpaper as usual, add widgets of your choice Tap on "Add" on the top right, then "Set as Wallpaper Pair" and enjoy!









iOS 26 brings quite a lot of gorgeousness to your iPhone

iOS 26 's new Liquid Glass design is beautiful, and the Spatial Wallpapers bring more fun to it as well. With this big update, iPhone fans get to enjoy a more customizable phone, the little tweaks with the Liquid Glass animations, and this new wallpaper option elevate the experience on an iPhone even further.





What do you think about Spatial Wallpapers in iOS 26? Love it, can’t wait to try it Cool, but not a game-changer Meh, I’ll stick to static wallpapers Love it, can’t wait to try it 0% Cool, but not a game-changer 50% Meh, I’ll stick to static wallpapers 50%

iOS 26 is shaping up to be my favorite iOS version so far

And so far, it doesn't disappoint one bit!







