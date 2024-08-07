iOS 18 will allow you to keep the music on while the camera is rolling
Apple has recently started rolling out beta versions of the upcoming iOS 18, and they have already uncovered some new features in the works. And I am not talking just about Apple Intelligence and what is in store for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max and later users but also about iOS 18 itself, which is set to reach a broader audience, all the way back to the iPhone 12 series.
A new report says that with iOS 18, your iPhone will be able to record video without pausing your music, podcast, or any other audio you are playing. It looks like this will work whether you are using AirPods or not.
A few years ago, Apple introduced a way to record video directly from the camera app’s photo mode by long-pressing the shutter button. This trick lets you keep your music playing while filming. However, the video quality wasn’t as good as what you’d get with the dedicated video mode.
Besides this, iOS 18 is bringing a bunch of other non-AI features to iPhone users this year. For example, you will be able to lock individual apps and require Face ID or a passcode to access them. You can also hide apps from your home screen so no one else can see them. Plus, iOS 18 will let you customize your app icons, either by rearranging them or choosing a color theme. And you will be able to open any app straight from the Lock Screen.
The stable version of iOS 18 is set to drop in September, right alongside the new iPhone 16 series.
You will finally be able to listen to your favorite song while making a video
Since the iPhone began recording videos, it has always interrupted whatever you are listening to as soon as you hit the camera app. I don't know about you, but it has been pretty annoying for me, especially since I love capturing time lapses on road trips. Having to give up my music while filming really takes some of the fun out of it.
I think it is great to see this small but welcome change coming with iOS 18, and I guess users will really appreciate it.
With iOS 18, you'll be able to personalize your app icons by moving them around or picking a color theme. | Image credit – Apple
